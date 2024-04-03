Mindy Kaling’s ‘Velma’ Season 2 announces premiere date

The second season is set to premiere on April 25, 2025.

A still from Velma

By: Mohnish Singh

Max has announced the premiere date for Season 2 of its adult animated comedy series, Velma, which stars Mindy Kaling.

The second season is set to premiere on April 25, 2025.

Max announced on X that “all the new movies, series, and shows coming your way this April,” including Velma Season 2, which will premiere on Max on April 25. Other prominent series coming to Max this month include Conan O’Brien Must Go (Apr. 18), The Jinx – Part Two (Apr. 21), We’re Here Season 4 (Apr. 26), and The Sympathizer (Apr. 14).

Velma is the first animated series in the Scooby-Doo franchise to focus primarily on Velma Dinkley, who is reimagined for the show as a snarky, bisexual South Asian-American teenager, voiced by Kaling.

In addition to Kaling, the series also features three other members of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang: Fred Rogers (Glenn Howerton), Daphne Blake (Constance Wu), and Norville Rodgers (Sam Richardson), also known as Shaggy.

The first season of the series did not feature the Mystery gang’s beloved dog Shaggy.

According to Comic Book Room, Velma had the largest debut of any animated series on Max. Though it did not receive great reviews from audiences and critics alike, Max made the decision in June 2023 to renew the series.