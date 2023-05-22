Website Logo
  • Monday, May 22, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Mindy Kaling joins picket line to support striking writers in Hollywood

“Loved seeing our community out in full force! Old friends and new ones!” she wrote on Instagram.

Mindy Kaling (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for National Museum of Asian Art)

By: Mohnish Singh

Ever since the writers’ strike began in Hollywood, a number of celebrities have come out to show their support and solidarity, with some of them even joining the picket lines in New York and California. Well-known actress, writer, and producer Mindy Kaling also joined the picket line of striking writers in Los Angeles Friday.

She took to her Instagram Stories to share a few pictures from the demonstrations. “Scenes from the South Asians in Solidarity WGA picket!’ she wrote across the first photo.

“Loved seeing our community out in full force! Old friends and new ones!”

Maling ended the post with a quote from her globally popular series The Office, “my heart soars with the eagle’s nest.”

Previously, she also mentioned the strike on Instagram while sharing the trailer for the new season of Never Have I Ever. “If you want to continue to see shows that can make you remember your first crush, or cry about how much you love your mom, the writers who put their hearts on the page need to be paid what’s fair,” she wrote.

The Writers Guild of America began the strike on May 2, which has caused production on many shows and films to come to a virtual halt. The WGA is seeking better pay and new contracts amid the streaming era of content, as well as protection against AI-generated content.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and reveals.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FILM
Ram Charan: Kashmir coolest place to shoot in India
TELEVISION
Angad Bedi to headline legal drama series A Legal Affair
Entertainment
Vikram reacts to Anurag’s claims of never responding to Kennedy casting
TELEVISION
Kajol’s The Good Wife adaptation has different layering: Suparn S Varma
Entertainment
Anurag reveals Vikram didn’t respond to his offer of starring in Kennedy
Entertainment
Drishyam set to get a Korean remake
Entertainment
Fearless producers are making all the difference, says Anurag Kashyap
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut wins Best Actress for Thalaivii at Osaka fest
Entertainment
Mental health matters: Deepika after Dwayne says he didn’t know what depression was
Entertainment
Mouni Roy to make her Cannes debut
Hollywood News
Hijack: Idris Elba and Archie Panjabi’s thriller to release on THIS date
TOP LISTS
Armed Forces Day: Who’re the famous military kids of Bollywood?
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW