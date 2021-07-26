Mimi movie review: This Kriti Sanon starrer is filled with emotions and laughter; A Must Watch!

Mimi poster (Photo from Kriti Sanon’s Twitter)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi was all set to start streaming on Netflix and Jio Cinema on 30th July 2021. However, due to some circumstances, the film started streaming on Monday (26).

Mimi is an adaptation of the Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy (2011) which had received India’s National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi. So, of course, writer-director Laxman Utekar, and co-writer Rohan Shankar had a big responsibility on their shoulders when they decided to make a Hindi adaptation. And thankfully, they have successfully created a wonderful film without ruining the original one.

The movie revolves around a Rajasthani girl named Mimi (Kriti Sanon) who aspires to become an actress. But, life takes a turn when through Bhanu (Pankaj Tripathi) she meets an American couple who are looking for a surrogate mother. They tell Mimi that she will be given Rs. 20 lakh (Rs. 2000000 / £ 19461) if she becomes their surrogate mother. She agrees to it and successfully becomes pregnant. However, due to a reason, the American couple doesn’t want the child. So, now what will Mimi do? Well, watch the film to know that.

Utekar and Shankar have presented a totally different film here. It’s not a scene-to-scene copy situation. Apart from the basic concept, there’s no similarity between Mala Aai Vhhaychy and Mimi.

The screenplay and the narration keep us hooked throughout the movie and there’s not even a single dull moment. There are some hilarious scenes in the film that will make you laugh out loud, and there are scenes that will make you emotional and get tears in your eyes, so keep some tissues handy.

Talking about performances, Kriti Sanon has given her career’s best performance. She is exceptional in the film and throws her hat for Best Actress awards. Pankaj Tripathi is simply amazing, and you will laugh out loud thanks to his wonderful comic timing. Sai Tamhankar is fantastic in her role; there are scenes where she hasn’t been given dialogues, but the actress has performed with her eyes. Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, and Evelyn Edwards leave a mark with their performances.

The music of Mimi is composed by AR Rahman, and it is simply WOW. From Paran Sundari to Rihaayi De to Choti Si Chiraiya; all the songs in the film are just amazing.

Overall, Mimi is one of the best films we have seen this year to date. It’s entertaining and emotional. A Must Watch!

Ratings: 4/5

Watch the trailer here…