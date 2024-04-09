Film on militant-turned-soldier Nazir Wani in the works

Mehjabeen Akhtar, wife of Wani, said she and her family are looking forward to the film.

Militant-turned-soldier Nazir Wani

By: Mohnish Singh

A film inspired by the life of the late Lance Naik Nazir Wani, a militant-turned-soldier who laid down his life fighting a group of terrorists in Kashmir, is under development at production house Baweja Studios.

The action drama, whose title signifies brotherhood in the military, will showcase Wani’s journey from being a feared militant in Kashmir to a decorated Indian soldier who sacrificed his life in the line of duty in 2018. He is the first Kashmiri to be conferred the Ashoka Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry honour.

Producer Harman Baweja said the banner is honoured to bring Wani’s inspiring journey to the silver screen.

“His journey from being a misdirected militant to eventually serving the country with extraordinary valour is a story the world must see. The film is an ode to him, his wife, and the Indian Army, for the sacrifices made to safeguard our country,” Baweja said in a statement.

Former Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Satish Dua congratulated Baweja Studios for showcasing Wani’s story in a movie.

“Ikhwan is a story of Kashmiri patriotism narrated through the inspirational life of Nazir Ahmad Wani, a terrorist turned Ikhwani turned soldier of my JAKLI Regiment, who sacrificed his life for the country,” Dua said.

Mehjabeen Akhtar, wife of Wani, said she and her family are looking forward to the film.

“As a family, we take immense pride in the sacrifices made by my late husband, an Ashok Chakra awardee. We are grateful to Harman Baweja and Baweja Studios for shedding light on his resilience and sacrifices through ‘Ikhwan’. We eagerly anticipate its release,” Akhtar added.