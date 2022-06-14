Mick Jagger quarantines with Covid-19, second Rolling Stones show scrapped



Singer Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs on stage during the “No Filter” tour at the Circuit of The Americas Super Stage on November 20, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

ROLLING Stones singer Mick Jagger is in quarantine in the Netherlands after testing positive for Covid-19, a spokesperson said on Tuesday (14), adding the band will miss a second show on its “Stones Sixty” European tour.

Jagger experienced symptoms after arriving at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena and Monday’s performance was cancelled at the last minute.

A concert scheduled for Friday in Bern, Switzerland has been postponed to a later date, the band said in a statement.

A spokesperson said that Jagger, 78, was adhering to a 5-day quarantining period in the Netherlands.

Amsterdam was the fourth stop in the tour and followed an appearance in Liverpool on Thursday.

“The Stones Milan show on Tuesday, June 21 at San Siro Stadium goes ahead and will take place as scheduled,” a statement said.

