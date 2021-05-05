Method to Nikhita Gandhi’s vocal skill

THE SINGER DISCUSSES HER SUCCESS AND FUTURE PLANS

by ASJAD NAZIR

WHETHER it is delivering a stunning solo or dynamic duet, Nikhita Gandhi has a natural ability to add magic to any song.

That enchanting voice combined with her amazing versatility has enabled the singer to deliver a wide array of hits in multiple genres and in almost a dozen languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali.

The award-winning singer has performed popular songs such as Raabta, Ullu Ka Pattha, Ghar, Qafirana, Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe, Poster Lagwa Do, Burj Khalifa and Nach Meri Rani, which have established her as a top talent. She is looking forward to taking on more musical challenges including various international projects and adding to her impressive number of hit tracks.

Eastern Eye caught up with Nikhita Gandhi to discuss her action-packed career so far.

How do you look back on your musical journey so far?

It’s been a beautiful and organic one, and the role of music in my life has surprised me constantly in my journey so far, for which I am truly humbled.

What first connected you to music?

The first connection was with my dad’s love for Kishore Kumarji. Though my mother’s side of the family has quite a few artists, it’s my father’s passion for songs and his love for music that really drew me to it.

Which of your many hit songs is closest to your heart?

That is always a tough question to answer. I would have to say Ghar from Jab Harry Met Sejal. I was really honoured to sing such a powerful song. But the project closest to my heart was AR Rahman sir and Majid Majidi’s film Mohammad, which never saw its way into cinema halls in India, but was an absolute masterpiece and truly an Oscar artist’s piece of magic.

How do you feel when one of your songs becomes a huge hit?

It’s a feeling I cannot describe. It is like an out-of-body experience when people identify with you and your voice.

Have any of them exceeded your expectations?

I released a single based on a bhajan called Barase Badariya, which actually did a lot better than some of my film songs on streaming platforms. That was extremely empowering.

Do you prefer slow songs or faster dance numbers?

I honestly love them both. It just depends on the composition. Sometimes the faster ones can be more challenging to record, much to one’s surprise. I just love to sing.

Who have you most enjoyed working with?

There are so many artists I enjoy working with. I would say I love them all. Amit Trivedi comes to mind for super fun sessions because he is a really wonderful person to hang out with as well, and sort of let’s me just be me in front of the mic. You have sung in almost a dozen languages.

Does your approach change for each one?

Slightly, yes. I do have to mould my personality to an extent and pretend to be a woman of that state for those few hours. (Laughs) Method singing, if you will.

How much does performing live mean to you and how did you cope being in lockdown?

Performing live and being in front of a crowd means a lot. I really love the energy and more than that, the synergy with the audience. In terms of lockdown and not being able to perform on stage, I just dove into song-writing and other creative outlets like painting and crafts to channel all that stage FOMO.

Who is your music hero?

I look up to so many artists for inspiration and don’t have a singular hero. My mother is my biggest critic, so I suppose she is my hero, in more ways than the musical reality check.

What kind of music dominates your playlist?

It is a lot of r’n’b, neo-soul and r’n’b influenced pop.

What is next from you?

I have a few more singles already lined up and some major film tracks on the way. But I’m working hard to put together an album because that’s a big one on my checklist.

Which of your unreleased tracks are you most excited about?

(Smiles) I am always most excited about the next one.

If you could master something new in music, what would it be?

I really want to learn to play the piano like a beast. You recently collaborated with international artist Pink Sweat$ on the superb At My Worst.

What was that like?

It’s a big milestone for me. It put me on playlists alongside artists I listen to as a fan like Kehlani and Rihanna. So I’m overwhelmingly grateful to Pink Sweat$ and his team, and of course my team. I can’t wait for more.

What inspires you?

Kindness, positivity, animals and beautiful humans really inspire me.

Visit Instagram: @ nikhitagandhiofficial