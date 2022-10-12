Met officer Nadeem Patel charged after woman run over and killed in Brixton

By: Pramod Thomas

Two Metropolitan Police officers, including a British Indian personnel, were charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a woman was killed in an accident.

Shante Daniel-Folkes, 25, from Norwood, died at the scene after being struck by a police car in Stockwell Road, Brixton, on June 9 last year.

PC Nadeem Patel, 27, was driving the vehicle which hit the pedestrian while he was responding to an emergency incident. PC Gary Thomson, 30, who was in a separate police car, has also been charged with dangerous driving.

They were charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

“The charges relate to an incident on June 9 last year in which Shante Daniel-Folkes, 25, was hit by a police vehicle driven by PC Patel on Stockwell Road in Brixton. PC Thomson was in a separate police vehicle. Both officers were responding to an emergency incident at the time,” the IOPC said in a statement.

“Daniel-Folkes sadly died at the scene of the collision and our sympathies remain with her family and loved ones. Our investigation concluded in May 2022, when we provided a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) which authorised the charges.”

The officers will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 17 October.

A Met Police spokesperson said that the officers had been placed on restricted duties. “The thoughts and sincerest condolences of the Metropolitan Police Service remain with her family and friends,” a statement said.

According to reports, accidents involving the police in England and Wales reached its highest level in four years in 2021/22.

The IOPC data revealed that there were 39 deaths in 32 incidents involving police officers, an increase of 14 deaths compared to the previous year.