This morning, we woke up with the sad news that veteran choreographer Saroj Khan passed away. She had been in the industry for more than four decades and had made mostly all the actors dance on her steps.

Today, as she is no more with us let’s look at the list of most memorable songs that were choreographed by Saroj Khan.

Hawa Hawai

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/IgKdXLfxgQQ" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Sridevi is known as Miss Hawa Hawai of Bollywood because of the song Hawa Hawai from the film Mr. India. The song is known for its music and lyrics and most importantly for the dance that Sridevi did in it. But the credit for those amazing dance moves goes to Saroj Khan who had choreographed the song wonderfully.

Ek Do Teen

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/MS5BLS2sIDM" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

If we talk about songs choreographed by Saroj Khan and if we don’t have Ek Do Teen on the list, then the list is surely incomplete. Featuring Madhuri Dixit, the song is still loved by everyone and we cannot for the fantastic hook step of the song which was given by Saroj Khan.

Dhak Dhak Karne Laga

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PriYgiqUOlE" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Saroj Khan very well knew how to choreograph a sensuous song without making it look vulgar. The track Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from the film Beta is one of the most sensuous songs made in Bollywood but the way Saroj Khan made dance Madhuri Dixit in it, the song didn’t look vulgar.

Nimbooda

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/YJzT1KMjQ0k" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked stunning when she danced on the song Nimbooda in the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. It had some fantastic dance moves which were choreographed by none other than Saroj Khan.

Dola Re Dola

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Jbn39j-xa-k" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Saroj Khan won her first National Award for her choreography in the song Dola Re Dola. It is clearly one of the best dance numbers ever choreographed in Bollywood. Featuring two amazing actresses like Madhuri and Aishwarya, Saroj Khan did a choreography that gave both the actresses the equal scope to dance their hearts out.

Yeh Ishq Haaye

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/dXpG0kavjUo" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

The song Yeh Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met is still loved by everyone. It was a beautiful song featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and choreographed by Saroj Khan. Once again, the ace choreographer won a National Award for her choreography.

Tabaah Ho Gaye

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/C4-ytMDgg6s" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

The last song that Saroj Khan choreographed was Tabaah Ho Gaye in the film Kalank. It featured her favourite actress, Madhuri Dixit, and just like all their other songs this one too had an amazing choreography.