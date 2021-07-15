Website Logo
  • Thursday, July 15, 2021
Entertainment

Meghan Markle to bankroll animated series Pearl for Netflix

Meghan Markle (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, is set to produce an animated adventure series for Netflix, titled Pearl.

Archewell Productions, the media production arm of Prince Harry and Markle’s Archewell enterprise, on Wednesday announced that a new animated series is in development at the company. Pearl, which revolves around a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by historical female figures, will be Archewell Productions’ maiden animated series.

The couple signed a deal to produce content for the leading streaming platform after relinquishing their royal duties in Britain.

Talking about the forthcoming venture, Markle said in a statement, “Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges.”

“I am thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history,” she added.

Megan Casey, Director of Original Animation at Netflix, said, “An exciting tale that weaves together fantasy and history, Pearl focuses on a young girl who learns to step into her own power when she embarks on a heroic adventure and meets important women from history along the way.”

Markle will executive-produce Pearl alongside Carolyn Soper, Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan, David Furnish, and Amanda Rynda. Rynda will also serve as showrunner for the venture.

Last year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that their production house would create a documentary series about the Invictus Games for wounded servicemen and women, which Harry has long championed.

Earlier this year, Markle published an illustrated children’s book called The Bench.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

