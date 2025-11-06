Skip to content
Meghan Markle returns to Hollywood with Lily Collins in a new Amazon MGM comedy

Spotted filming in California, the Duchess of Sussex steps back into the spotlight for her first Hollywood role in years.

Meghan Markle returns to acting after eight years in Close Personal Friends

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 06, 2025
Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Eight years after stepping away from acting, Suits star turned Duchess, Meghan Markle, is making her return to the screen. The upcoming film Close Personal Friends marks Meghan Markle’s first acting job since she left the hit legal drama back in 2017. The project has been filming in California with Lily Collins and Brie Larson also part of the cast. Sources said Meghan was spotted on set in Pasadena earlier this week, shooting scenes for the new Amazon MGM Studios comedy.

Meghan Markle Meghan Markle returns to acting after eight years in Close Personal Friends Getty Images


Why Meghan Markle’s return to acting is making headlines

For years, Meghan has been linked to various creative projects through her production company, Archewell, and her Netflix deal. A studio insider told The Sun that the Duchess was “swamped with offers” but felt this one “just felt right.” The source described her cameo as a “gentle way of dipping her toe back in.”

Meghan Markle Meghan Markle was seen on a Pasadena film set marking her first Hollywood role since SuitsGetty Images


A nod to her Suits past

Meghan’s last major role was as Rachel Zane in Suits, a part she held for seven seasons before her 2018 wedding. The legal drama became one of Netflix’s surprise streaming hits last year, introducing her to a new audience long after she had left acting.

In a recent podcast interview, Meghan admitted she “sometimes misses” her time on Suits and regrets not getting to properly say goodbye to her castmates. “It was such a unique time,” she said. “I couldn’t say I was leaving, necessarily. If my crew’s watching, I miss you guys.”

Rick Hoffman, Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres and Gabriel Macht of Suits attend "A Suits Story" eventGetty Images


What Close Personal Friends is about

Amazon MGM’s Close Personal Friends stars Lily Collins, Jack Quaid, Henry Golding, and Brie Larson. The film follows an ordinary couple who accidentally befriend a celebrity pair on a trip to Santa Barbara. It’s a comedy about fame, friendship, and awkward encounters, something Markle’s own public life has had no shortage of.


She’s said to be playing herself, though her exact role has been kept secret. The film’s producers have stayed quiet about Meghan’s role, though one source said, “Everyone involved is thrilled. It’s been kept tightly under wraps.” Prince Harry is reportedly fully behind her return to acting. “He just wants Meghan to do whatever brings her joy."

