Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Meghan Markle posts intimate pregnancy clip to celebrate Princess Lilibet turning 4

A series of posts marking the princess’s fourth birthday.

Meghan Markle

Princess Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, born on 4 June 2021 in California

Instagram/ meghan
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 05, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

The Duchess of Sussex has shared a light-hearted video of herself dancing while heavily pregnant with her daughter Lilibet, as part of a series of posts marking the princess’s fourth birthday.

The clip, posted on Instagram, shows Meghan and the Duke of Sussex dancing in a hospital room as they attempted a TikTok challenge set to the song Baby Mama by Cameron J. Henderson. The track, which includes the lyrics "been pregnant for way too long", was part of a social media trend encouraging expectant parents to dance in the hopes of inducing labour.

Meghan wrote: “Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work – there was only one thing left to do!” It is not known whether the dance actually brought on her labour.

The video was accompanied by a collection of intimate family photos featuring Princess Lilibet. One black-and-white image shows Meghan holding Lilibet on her lap, both appearing windswept, possibly on a boat. Another photo captures a tender moment from 2021, with Meghan cradling her daughter shortly after birth.

In her caption, the duchess wrote: “Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives – and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!”

A further image shows Lilibet as a newborn looking up at Prince Harry. Another photograph captures a candid moment of the Duke of Sussex walking barefoot on the sand with his daughter in a dress, their backs turned to the camera. Meghan commented on the father-daughter bond, writing: “The sweetest bond to watch unfold. Daddy’s little girl and favourite adventurer. Happy birthday Lili!”

While Meghan typically shares photos of her children with their faces hidden for privacy, one new picture reveals the top half of Lilibet’s face, including her eyes, while the rest is covered by Meghan’s embrace.

Princess Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, born on 4 June 2021 in California, is the younger child of Prince Harry and Meghan. She became a princess when her grandfather, King Charles III, ascended the throne. Her elder brother, Prince Archie, is six years old.

The duchess has also hinted at future plans involving her daughter. During an episode of her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, Meghan said: “I wonder if one day I’ll be in business with Lili and we’ll be building something.” Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mother, who was a guest on the episode, responded: “That’s the best.”

Last week, Meghan shared another clip showing herself and Lilibet beekeeping together, both in full protective gear. “Like mother, like daughter – she’s even wearing my gloves,” she captioned the video.

Lilibet is named after Queen Elizabeth II, who was affectionately called “Lilibet” by close family after struggling to pronounce her own name as a child.

baby mama songdancing while pregnantduchess of sussexfamily photosfatherdaughter bondinstagram postking charles iiinewborn daughterqueen elizabeth iitiktok challengemeghan markle

Related News

Patrick Gibson
Entertainment

Patrick Gibson linked to James Bond role following 007 First Light trailer reveal

Frankie Bridge Reveals Her Must-Have for Dark Circle Coverage
Fashion

Frankie Bridge reveals go-to beauty product for tackling dark under-eye circles

Top Rajapaksa-era ministers sentenced in Sri Lanka corruption case
Asia

Top Rajapaksa-era ministers sentenced in Sri Lanka corruption case

Yash Raj
UK Events

Yash Raj: Bollywood's Musical Romance

More For You

Kelly Brook marks and husband

Kelly Brook shared a series of photos on Instagram

Getty Images

Kelly Brook shines in red and white striped bikini to celebrate husband's 40th birthday

Model and radio presenter Kelly Brook celebrated husband Jeremy Parisi’s 40th birthday with a romantic getaway to the South of France. The 45-year-old shared a series of photos on Instagram, including a standout snap of herself in a plunging red and white bikini. Captioned "Pure joy," the post showed her enjoying a swim in crystal-clear waters, styled with oversized sunglasses and her hair pulled back.

Celebrating love and milestones

The couple’s celebratory week included stops in Paris before heading to the French Riviera. Brook posted further updates captioned: "What a Beautiful Week of Love Sun Sea Sand and Crudite." Their holiday held added meaning for Parisi, who is Italian but previously lived in France and is fluent in French.

Keep ReadingShow less
Janhvi Kapoor Channels Sridevi’s Iconic Style with Heartfelt Jacket Tribute

The jacket tribute, blending personal sentiment with fashion

Instagram/ janhvikapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s jacket tribute brings Sridevi’s magic back to life

Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently paid tribute to her late mother, the legendary Sridevi, by wearing a custom denim jacket inspired by the 1990 Telugu cult classic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. Janhvi took to Instagram to share the look and express her admiration for the film and her mother’s performance, calling the experience deeply emotional and nostalgic.

In her post, Janhvi described the jacket and film as something she is “obsessed” with. She revealed she had watched the re-released version of the film a few days prior and was reminded of the cinematic magic that brought it to life. “Mumma is like an angel fairy princess and so funny and so cute,” Janhvi wrote, remembering Sridevi’s ethereal screen presence.

Keep ReadingShow less
Radio X unveils 'beer-proof parka'

To help concert-goers stay dry, at least from the neck down

Radio X

Radio X unveils 'beer-proof parka' ahead of Oasis reunion gigs

With Oasis reuniting for a series of sell-out shows across the UK this summer, Radio X has launched a timely – and humorous – solution to a familiar gig dilemma: flying pints. The radio station has introduced a limited-edition “beer-proof parka” just in time for the much-anticipated return of the Gallagher brothers.

According to new research commissioned by Radio X and conducted by 3Gem, Oasis fans are expected to purchase over 8.6 million pints during the band’s UK shows. Of those, nearly a quarter – a staggering 2,219,458 pints – are expected to be tossed into the air during moments of celebration, a phenomenon widely recognised at British gigs and major sporting events.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jessie J

Jessie J said she was choosing to focus on the fact it was caught early and expressed gratitude

Getty Images

Jessie J reveals early-stage breast cancer diagnosis ahead of summer tour

Singer Jessie J has announced she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in April, sharing the news with her fans via an emotional video posted to Instagram. The 37-year-old artist revealed that she had been undergoing medical tests for the past two months while continuing to perform and release music.

“I was diagnosed with early breast cancer,” said Jessie J, whose real name is Jessica Cornish. “Cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding on to the word ‘early’.” The Price Tag singer explained that she had been “in and out of tests” since her diagnosis, while still managing her music career and public commitments.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lepra

Many men suffer in silence due to social stigma

iStock

Lepra raises awareness of an unspoken condition for Men’s Health Week

As Men’s Health Week 2025 (9–16 June) approaches, UK-based charity Lepra is raising awareness of hydrocele, a largely overlooked condition that significantly impacts men’s lives. A complication of lymphatic filariasis (LF), hydrocele causes fluid to accumulate in the scrotum, resulting in extreme swelling that can hinder mobility, limit income opportunities, and affect personal relationships.

Despite the availability of a simple surgical fix, many men suffer in silence due to social stigma, lack of awareness, and barriers to treatment.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc