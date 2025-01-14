Medvedev survives scare to join Fritz and Monfils in Australian Open round 2

DANIIL MEDVEDEV, last year's runner-up, survived a tough challenge and a temper flare-up to reach the second round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.
The Russian, seeded fifth, defeated Thailand’s Kasidit Samrej in five sets, eventually winning 6-2, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.
Medvedev struggled in his first match of the season against the world’s 418th-ranked player. "Second and third set I couldn't touch the ball. I didn't know what to do," he admitted.
At one point in the third set, Medvedev smashed his racquet and damaged the net camera in frustration before regaining composure to seal the victory on Rod Laver Arena.
Taylor Fritz, the fourth seed, had a smoother start to his campaign. The American needed just 1 hour and 46 minutes to dominate compatriot Jenson Brooksby, winning 6-2, 6-0, 6-3.
"It's never easy playing that first match in a Slam, there are some nerves, so I did a really good job shaking them off early and playing really solid," Fritz said.
France’s Gael Monfils overcame fellow countryman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in a gruelling five-set contest, continuing his late-career resurgence.
Monfils, who became the oldest singles champion in ATP Tour history with his Auckland Classic win, battled to a 7-6 (9/7), 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-7 (5/7), 6-4 victory in 3 hours and 46 minutes.
The 13th seed, Holger Rune of Denmark, also survived a five-set test, defeating China’s Zhang Zhizhen 4-6, 6-3, 5-4, 3-6, 6-4.
In the women’s draw, Elena Rybakina, Emma Navarro, and Emma Raducanu secured early victories.
Rybakina defeated 16-year-old Emerson Jones 6-1, 6-1, while Raducanu beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/2).
Raducanu admitted struggles with her serve, saying it had “a mind of its own.”
Anna Kalinskaya, seeded 13th, withdrew from her match due to undisclosed reasons, and lucky loser Eva Lys stepped in, claiming a 6-2, 6-2 win.
