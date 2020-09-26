Medical experts to be present on the sets of Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull

Amid the pandemic, many filmmakers have kickstarted the shooting of their films and they are taking all the precautionary measures on the sets. The last schedule of Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull will start rolling in mid-October, and well, the makers of the film are all set to go a step ahead.

According to a report in Mid-day, medical experts will be present on the sets on the film. Producer Anand Pandit told the tabloid, “The industry has to get back on its feet, but we cannot afford even a minor slip when it comes to guarding ourselves against the virus. At no point will the safety of my unit take a backseat during the shoot. Abhishek has fully recovered from the virus and is fighting fit. We will also have medical assistance on the premises.”

Directed by Kookie Gulati, The Big Bull is also produced by Ajay Devgn, Vikrant Sharma, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

The movie also stars Ileana D’Cruz and it is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar. It was earlier slated to hit the big screens, but due to the pandemic, the makers decided a direct-to-digital release for the film. Reportedly, The Big Bull is inspired by the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

Talking about Abhishek Bachchan, apart from The Big Bull, the actor has films like Ludo and Bob Biswas in his kitty. Ludo will also be getting a direct-to-digital release on Netflix.