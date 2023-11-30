Coolie: 40 years of an all time classic

Eastern Eye marks the occasion by sharing 40 facts connected to the iconic movie

Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Coolie’

By: Dharmesh Patel

CLASSIC film Coolie captured the attention of Bollywood fans around the world when it was released on December 2, 1983 because an accident on the set had nearly killed lead star Amitabh Bachchan, after a stunt went wrong.

The story of a boy separated from his mother, who grows up as a kind-hearted coolie working on a railway platform and stands up against wrongdoing, celebrates 40 years this week.

Eastern Eye decided to mark the occasion by sharing 40 facts connected to the iconic movie, including ones associated with the infamous incident on its set that prove the unmatchable magnitude of the Big B’s star power.