Website Logo
  • Thursday, September 16, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 443,928
Total Cases 33,347,325
Today's Fatalities 431
Today's Cases 30,570
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 443,928
Total Cases 33,347,325
Today's Fatalities 431
Today's Cases 30,570

HEADLINE STORY

Matching donor found for four-year-old east London girl who was given just weeks to live

Esha Nadeswaran (Photo: for esha.squarespace.com)

By: Pramod Thomas

A potentially life-saving stem cell donor has been found for a four-year-old east London girl who was diagnosed with cancer and was given just three weeks to live, reported The Daily Mail.

Esha Nadeswaran, from Gants Hill, east London, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) on May 13 and spent 15 weeks at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

According to the report, her family – including her father Rishya, mother Kavitha, older sister Ria and aunt Lavanya – appealed for help from the South Asian community to help Esha fight the life-threatening disease, because donors of her ethnicity are rare on the registry.

“We have some positive news to share with you! A matching donor has been found for Esha. We are yet to learn more details about this development, but we wanted to immediately share this news with all of you who have made this possible for us,” her family wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (14).

“Your continuous show of support and love, in addition to those who have since registered to become a stem cell donor, has been one of the main driving forces for us as a family. You have enabled us to push hard every single day for the last 12 days since we found out the devastating news.”

The family added that they will continue the campaign until September 20 as they initially planned in case they can find someone who is a closer match to Esha.

Acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) is a cancer of the blood that starts in the bone marrow and spreads into the bloodstream and is extremely rare in children of Esha’s age. It is a rare type of cancer, with around 3,100 people diagnosed with it each year in the UK.

According to The Mail report, South Asians are heavily underrepresented in the registry and it is much more difficult for patients with a diverse ethnic heritage to find a matching donor.

Esha’s father Rishya Nadeswaran, 44, previously said finding a donor for Esha was her ‘last chance’ after her two rounds of chemotherapy failed to work.

According to charity Anthony Nolan, 75 per cent of UK patients won’t find a matching donor in their families, while people from minority ethnic backgrounds have a mere 37 per cent chance of finding the best match from a stranger.

Henny Braund MBE, chief executive of Anthony Nolan, called for people aged 16-30 from South Asian backgrounds to join the register to help Esha and others like her.

For more details- https://for-esha.squarespace.com/

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Tata Group bids for debt-stricken Air India
News
Rishi Sunak, Priti Patel retain top jobs as Johnson shuffles Cabinet
News
TikTok star Jagmeet Singh courts youth vote in Canada election
HEADLINE STORY
Only 13 major UK companies disclose racial pay disparity
HEADLINE STORY
‘Organisations must do more to attract ethnic leaders’
HEADLINE STORY
Shamima Begum prepared to face terror charges in UK
News
Study shows people support overseas recruitment by British firms to address staff shortage
HEADLINE STORY
Cricketer’s life saved by defibrillator provided by National Asian Cricket Council
News
Modi to attend the first in-person Quad summit Biden hosts at White House
News
England to offer Covid vaccine to all 12- to 15-year-olds
News
Asian students win more places than white peers in UK universities
HEADLINE STORY
Rafiq suggests he will go public with accusations against Yorkshire
Eastern Eye

Videos

Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
Karan Nath on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, his…
Nikkhil Advani on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, casting of Konkona Sensharma…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Matching donor found for four-year-old east London girl who was…
State-owned company commissions India’s largest floating solar plant
‘We only have each other’: Bangladesh’s trans entrepreneurs create safe…
The Incarnation – Sita’s writer Manoj Muntashir says Kangana Ranaut…
Pakistan take fresh guard for first home N.Zealand series in…
Sri Lanka prison minister quits after gun-toting claims