Massive crowds return to Maha Kumbh festival day after deadly stampede

MILLIONS of Hindu devotees gathered in Prayagraj, northern India, on Thursday for the Maha Kumbh festival, a day after a stampede killed dozens during the event’s most significant bathing day.

Despite the large turnout, some participants remained cautious following the incident.

Krishna Soni, a student from Bikaner in Rajasthan, and his family of eight tied themselves together with string to avoid getting separated in the crowd. "We are walking very carefully and trying to avoid the crowded areas," he told Reuters.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the stampede, which occurred as worshippers rushed to the river to take a dip. Police said 30 people died and 60 were injured, but sources told Reuters the death toll was closer to 40.

On Wednesday, over 76 million people took what is called a "royal dip" in the river, with three more such bathing days scheduled before the festival ends. '

By 10 am (0430 GMT) on Thursday, more than nine million people had taken a "holy dip" at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers, officials said.

Devotees bathe daily during the festival, but certain days are considered more sacred, attracting even larger crowds. Many believe the ritual washes away sins and grants salvation from the cycle of rebirth.

Held every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh festival is expected to draw around 400 million devotees in 2025, according to official estimates. By comparison, the Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia saw 1.8 million participants last year.

Train and bus stations in Prayagraj saw an influx of travellers on Thursday, but authorities said crowd management efforts were in place. "Things are now totally under control," senior police officer Vaibhav Krishna told Reuters.

Opposition leaders have criticised the handling of the festival and called for better arrangements, while local media highlighted the need for improved crowd planning. "There is much scope for improving crowd management at the Kumbh," the Hindustan Times said in an editorial.

Authorities have set up a temporary city spanning 4,000 hectares (9,990 acres) along the riverbank, with 150,000 tents and nearly the same number of toilets. More than 50,000 security personnel have been deployed to manage the event.

(With inputs from Reuters)