Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Massive crowds return to Maha Kumbh festival day after deadly stampede

Authorities have launched an investigation into the stampede, which occurred as worshippers rushed to the river to take a dip. Police said 30 people died and 60 were injured, but sources told Reuters the death toll was closer to 40.

kumbh-satellite-reuters

A satellite image shows a crowd of people along banks of Yamuna river, following a stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela on January 29. (Photo: Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 30, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

MILLIONS of Hindu devotees gathered in Prayagraj, northern India, on Thursday for the Maha Kumbh festival, a day after a stampede killed dozens during the event’s most significant bathing day.

Despite the large turnout, some participants remained cautious following the incident.

Krishna Soni, a student from Bikaner in Rajasthan, and his family of eight tied themselves together with string to avoid getting separated in the crowd. "We are walking very carefully and trying to avoid the crowded areas," he told Reuters.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the stampede, which occurred as worshippers rushed to the river to take a dip. Police said 30 people died and 60 were injured, but sources told Reuters the death toll was closer to 40.

On Wednesday, over 76 million people took what is called a "royal dip" in the river, with three more such bathing days scheduled before the festival ends. '

By 10 am (0430 GMT) on Thursday, more than nine million people had taken a "holy dip" at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers, officials said.

Devotees bathe daily during the festival, but certain days are considered more sacred, attracting even larger crowds. Many believe the ritual washes away sins and grants salvation from the cycle of rebirth.

Held every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh festival is expected to draw around 400 million devotees in 2025, according to official estimates. By comparison, the Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia saw 1.8 million participants last year.

Train and bus stations in Prayagraj saw an influx of travellers on Thursday, but authorities said crowd management efforts were in place. "Things are now totally under control," senior police officer Vaibhav Krishna told Reuters.

Opposition leaders have criticised the handling of the festival and called for better arrangements, while local media highlighted the need for improved crowd planning. "There is much scope for improving crowd management at the Kumbh," the Hindustan Times said in an editorial.

Authorities have set up a temporary city spanning 4,000 hectares (9,990 acres) along the riverbank, with 150,000 tents and nearly the same number of toilets. More than 50,000 security personnel have been deployed to manage the event.

(With inputs from Reuters)

crowd managementhindu devoteeskumbh melakumbh stampedemaha kumbhmaha kumbh festivalmaha kumbh melamaha kumbh mela 2025maha kumbh stampedeprayagrajritual bathing

Related News

washington-crash-reuters
Featured

Scores feared dead after jet and helicopter collision in Washington

Helpful hints for sticking with new year health goals
Lifestyle

Helpful hints for sticking with new year health goals

Jayeeta Dutta and Nesreen G
Deep love for laughter
Comment

Deep love for laughter

Pooja K

More For You

Rachel-Reeves-Getty

'I can confirm today that this government supports a third runway at Heathrow and is inviting proposals to be brought forward by the summer,' Reeves said in a speech. (Photo: Getty Images)

Government backs Heathrow’s third runway for economic growth

THE GOVERNMENT has announced its support for a third runway at Heathrow Airport, with chancellor Rachel Reeves stating that the expansion would drive economic growth while aligning with climate commitments.

"I can confirm today that this government supports a third runway at Heathrow and is inviting proposals to be brought forward by the summer," Reeves said in a speech, adding that the project "would unlock growth."

Keep ReadingShow less
uk-population-iStock

The projections assume long-term net migration of 340,000 per year from mid-2028 onwards, the ONS said. (Representational image: iStock)

Immigration to drive UK population growth to 72.5 million by 2032: ONS

THE UK population is expected to grow to 72.5 million by mid-2032, up from 67.6 million in mid-2022, with net migration accounting for nearly all of the increase, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Tuesday.

The UK has seen record immigration levels in recent years, and the new projections could add to the ongoing debate on how public services will manage the increase and the role of foreign workers in the economy.

Keep ReadingShow less
kumbh-stampede-reuters

A devotee crosses over a barricade, after a deadly stampede before the second 'Shahi Snan' (royal bath), at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on January 29. (Photo: Reuters)

30 dead in stampede at India's Maha Kumbh Mela

AT LEAST 30 people were killed and many others injured in a stampede at the Kumbh Mela, India’s largest religious gathering, early Wednesday. The incident occurred when a crowd surged beyond a police cordon, leading to people being trampled.

"Thirty devotees have unfortunately died," senior police officer Vaibhav Krishna told a news conference. "Ninety injured were taken to the hospital."

Keep ReadingShow less
Jonathan-Reynolds-Getty

Jonathan Reynolds highlighted that the UK-India trading relationship was valued at GBP 41 billion for the year ending September 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Trade secretary to visit India in February for FTA talks

BUSINESS and trade secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, on Monday (27) revealed plans to visit India next month with a focus on finalising the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations as the UK government aims to enhance bilateral ties.

The visit comes after prime minister Sir Keir Starmer last year announced an early 2025 relaunch of UK-India FTA talks, following his meeting with prime minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil in November.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kush Desai

Desai previously served as deputy communications director for the 2024 Republican National Convention and was communications director for the Republican Party of Iowa. (Photo: X/@K_SDesai)

Trump names Kush Desai as White House deputy press secretary

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has appointed Asian-American former journalist Kush Desai as deputy press secretary, the White House announced on Friday.

Desai previously served as deputy communications director for the 2024 Republican National Convention and was communications director for the Republican Party of Iowa.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc