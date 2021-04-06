“Married life is treating me good,” shares Baahubali star Rana Daggubati

By: Mohnish Singh







While the whole world was grappling with the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, actor Rana Daggubati decided to steal some moments from daily hustle and bustle and married Hyderabad-based designer Miheeka Bajaj in a low-profile ceremony.

It has been eight months since his wedding took place. Talking about his married life, Daggubati tells a publication, “Married life is treating me good. I finally feel old and settled, and so I am happy.”

Sharing his thoughts on the impact of the pandemic on the entertainment sector and how it has changed audiences’ taste in content, the actor says, “A lot of things are in reset mode. The amount of content people watch has probably increased tenfold. There is a consistent need to watch new things — content that inspires you and entertains you. That is where the industry will be headed towards. Today it is no longer about mediums so much but more about the quality of content. It is about good content.”







While many people feel that streaming media platforms pose a theatre to theatres, Daggubati avers that it has been quite a boon as it has increased the shelf life of films. “Today, the run of a film, whether it is in theatre or not, is longer because of the OTT platforms. On the web, the life of a film is forever. Every time my first film comes on an OTT, people watch and still comment on it. Even though it is 10 years old, it stays relevant even now. OTTs make it like a forever experience,” he signs off.

