Margot Robbie’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ look sparks backlash as set photos go viral

Newly surfaced photos from the set of Wuthering Heights have set off a heated discussion online, with many questioning Margot Robbie’s suitability for the role of Catherine Earnshaw in the latest adaptation of Emily Brontë’s literary classic.

Robbie, 34, takes on the role of Cathy alongside Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff in the film directed by Emerald Fennell, known for her strong storytelling in Promising Young Woman and Saltburn. While the casting announcement initially drew intrigue, the release of on-set images has reignited concerns about historical accuracy and even character portrayal.

The primary criticism centres around Robbie’s age. In Brontë’s novel, Cathy’s life is tragically short as she dies in childbirth before turning 20. The age disparity has led fans to question whether Robbie, despite her acting prowess, can convincingly embody the youthful intensity that defines Cathy’s arc.

Additionally, the images have sparked debate over costume choices. Robbie is seen in an elaborate white wedding gown with a voluminous skirt and tiara, a look that many feel clashes with the late 18th-century setting of the novel. “This doesn’t look remotely like something from Cathy’s time,” one fan commented online. Others have pointed out that the character’s rugged, windswept aesthetic very integral to her identity, seems missing in Robbie’s polished appearance.

Criticism isn’t new when it comes to Wuthering Heights adaptations. Previous versions have also deviated from the novel’s historical and character accuracy. Merle Oberon and Juliette Binoche were both older than the character they played, while Kaya Scodelario was a closer fit in age. However, with a renewed focus on authenticity in casting, fans argue that the film industry should strive for more accurate representation.

Aside from Robbie, Elordi’s casting as Heathcliff has also been scrutinised. Heathcliff’s ambiguous ethnic background, described in the book as “dark-skinned” and different from the fair-skinned Earnshaws has long been a point of discussion. Some viewers were hoping for a more diverse casting choice, prompting fan suggestions like Dev Patel for the role.

Despite the backlash, Fennell’s track record suggests she may take a fresh approach to the material. The director’s previous films have modernised storytelling conventions, leading some to believe Wuthering Heights may not be a straightforward period adaptation.

With the film slated for a February 2026 release, audiences will have to wait to see how Fennell interprets Brontë’s tragic love story and whether the casting decisions ultimately win over the fans.