Maoist cult leader died of natural causes, inquest hears

Aravindan Balakrishnan, 81, from Enfield, died in April 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Aravindan Balakrishnan. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

A FORMER Maoist cult leader, notorious for a series of sexual assaults and the prolonged captivity of his daughter, was found dead in his prison cell, an inquest has revealed.

Aravindan Balakrishnan, 81, from Enfield, who referred to himself as Comrade Bala, was serving a 23-year sentence at HMP Dartmoor when he died in April 2022.

Balakrishnan was discovered by a fellow inmate, and despite immediate attempts at CPR by prison officers, he could not be revived. The inquest at Devon Coroner’s Court confirmed that Balakrishnan died of natural causes.

Coroner Philip Spinney attributed his death to a lower respiratory tract infection, compounded by underlying conditions including vascular dementia, diabetes, and ischemic heart disease.

Balakrishnan, who had been housed in a wing for inmates with poor health or vulnerabilities, was described as “pretty frail” due to his medical conditions. The coroner’s findings indicated no external injuries and a negative Covid-19 test.

Devon and Cornwall Police investigated his sudden death but found no suspicious circumstances. Pathologist Dr Russell Delaney corroborated the cause of death, stressing the natural progression of Balakrishnan’s ailments.

Balakrishnan had established the Workers’ Institute of Marxism-Leninism-Mao Zedong Thought in Brixton, South London, in 1974. Under his leadership, it transformed into a secretive cult.

He was convicted in 2016 on multiple charges, including rape, indecent assault, and false imprisonment, following a trial at Southwark Crown Court.

His daughter, Katy Morgan-Davies, who was held captive for three decades, publicly condemned her father after his conviction. She described the psychological and physical abuse she endured, likening her experience to that of a “caged bird with clipped wings.”

Balakrishnan’s cult operated under strict control, with members believing in his supposed godlike powers. He maintained dominance through fear, claiming to command an invisible war machine capable of deadly force.

The inquest concluded without family members present, with the coroner affirming the death as natural causes.