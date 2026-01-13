Manoj Taylor releases ‘Enti Hayati’, shaped by London’s multicultural sound

Highlights

A sound born in London

London-born artist Manoj Taylor has released his latest single, Enti Hayati, a track he has written, sung, and produced himself.

Growing up in one of the world’s most culturally diverse cities, Taylor’s music has been shaped by a mix of languages, sounds, and traditions. That background feeds directly into Enti Hayati, which blends contemporary Hindi pop with Middle Eastern elements and reggaeton rhythms.

Rather than leaning into one style, the track allows its influences to flow together naturally, creating a sound that feels modern, global and rooted in real experience.

Music shaped by lived experience

Taylor’s approach is not about chasing genres. His music grows out of everyday life, shaped by the cultures around him and the stories he carries.

Enti Hayati reflects that instinctive way of working. The fusion of styles feels organic, driven by feeling rather than labels. The title translates as “You Are My Life,” pointing to the emotional core of the song.

At its heart, the track is about connection — music built on emotion, memory and personal truth.

An independent voice

Born in London and shaped by his heritage, Taylor is an independent artist who handles every part of his music himself, from writing and singing to production.

His work focuses on storytelling and feeling, leaving room for vulnerability and depth. Each release is carefully crafted, guided by emotion rather than trends.

Enti Hayati marks a clear step forward in his growing catalogue and signals a defining phase in his artistic journey.

Looking ahead to 2026

With four more singles set to be released this year, Taylor is continuing to build a body of work that highlights his craft — vocally, lyrically, and as a producer.

As he adds to his catalogue, his focus remains on connection with the listener and honest expression. With more music on the way, Manoj Taylor is shaping up as an artist to watch as 2026 approaches.