Manoj Bajpayee reteams with Neeraj Pandey for Discovery Original Secrets of Sinauli

National Film Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee has joined hands with filmmaker Neeraj Pandey for a forthcoming digital show. Titled Secrets of Sinauli: Discovery of the Century, the show is part of a new India-special initiative by Discovery+ featuring popular celebrities.

Starting December 15, Mission Frontline (Rana Daggubati), Ladakh Warriors: The Sons of the Soil (Randeep Hooda), and Secrets of Sinauli: Discovery of the Century (Manoj and Neeraj) will premiere on Discovery+.

Bajpayee, who has previously teamed up with Neeraj Pandey on such films as Special 26 (2013), Saat Uchakkey (2016), Naam Shabana (2017), and Aiyaary (2018), said in a press statement that being a part of the show was an enriching experience.







“Being a part of Secrets of Sinauli: Discovery of the Century was enriching in many ways because I got to learn so much more about ancient India. The archaeological discoveries made at Sinauli tell us so much about our history and about ancient civilizations that existed more than 4000 years ago. I have been able to see ancient Indian history from a new perspective,” said the actor

He also shared a poster on the micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “I have been able to see ancient Indian history from a new perspective through Secrets of Sinauli: Discovery of the Century coming soon.”

Manoj Bajpayee was most recently seen in ZEE Studios’ Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari (2020). Co-starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Diljit Dosanjh, the social satire was among the first few films to have a theatrical release after theatres opened their doors for the audience after being shut for almost six months in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. The actor next stars in Dial 100.







