Manoj Bajpayee announces his next movie titled Despatch

By Murtuza Iqbal







Manoj Bajpayee is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. He has been a part of many successful projects and has even made a mark in the digital world.

Today, Bajpayee announced his new film titled Despatch which will be produced by RonnieScrewvala under his banner RSVP Movies, and it will be directed by Kanu Behl.

The actor tweeted, “Enter the world of crime journalism with #Despatch. This edge of the seat thriller will be a direct to digital release! #FridaysWithRSVP @RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies @KanuBehl @ShahanaGoswami @rii_sen #ArrchitaAgarwal @pashanjal @HasanainHooda @thebombaybong #SiddharthDiwan.”













Despatch will be based on the backdrop of crime journalism and it will also star Shahana Goswami.

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee is currently gearing up for the release of the web series, The Family Man season two. It is slated to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 12th February 2021. The series also stars Priyamani and Samantha Akkineni.

Coming to his films, the actor was last seen on the big screen in the 2020 release Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. He has a film titled Dial 100 in the pipeline which also stars Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar.







Talking about RSVP Movies, the production house has many interesting films lined-up like Rashmi Rocket, Dhamaka, Sitara, Tejas, A Thursday, Pippa, Mission Majnu, and The Immortal Ashwatthama. Sitara, A Thursday, and Dhamaka (reportedly) will be getting a direct to digital release.





