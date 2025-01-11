Manisha Koirala joins UK cancer charity Ovacome as ambassador

Skip to content
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 11, 2025
Eastern Eye
BOLLYWOOD actor Manisha Koirala has been announced as the new ambassador for Ovacome, the UK-based ovarian cancer support charity.

Koirala, who overcame stage 4 ovarian cancer nearly a decade ago, will work with the organisation to support patients, promote early detection, and address health inequalities.

Each year, around 7,500 people in the UK are diagnosed with ovarian cancer. As part of her voluntary role, Koirala will engage with cancer patients and survivors, sharing her experiences and raising awareness about the disease. Her work will also focus on improving knowledge of symptoms to help with earlier diagnoses.

Speaking about her new role, Koirala said, “I want to use my voice to support cancer patients and raise awareness about the need for equitable healthcare access and the importance of knowing the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer. Having faced cancer myself, I know how isolating and challenging the journey can be.”

Ovacome’s CEO, Victoria Clare, welcomed Koirala’s appointment, highlighting the impact her advocacy could have. “Manisha’s decision to share her own experience and challenge the stigma associated with the disease is deeply inspiring. We look forward to working together to improve equitable access to diagnosis and treatment,” Clare said.

Ovacome supporter Preeti added that Koirala’s global influence, particularly in diverse communities, could help break stigmas surrounding ovarian cancer and encourage earlier diagnosis.

Koirala, known for her roles in Bollywood and her latest Netflix series Heeramandi, has previously shared her journey in her memoir, Healed. She was also honoured in British Parliament last year for her resilience and contributions to cinema.

Ovacome offers support services, including a helpline, online forums, and awareness campaigns. More information can be found on their website.

