Manish Tiwari of Here&Now365 wins Hammer Award at MEFA 2025

Highlights

Hammer Award honours senior leaders who have driven transformative progress in diversity and inclusion.

Here&Now365 also shortlisted for Creative Excellence with Remitly campaign "No One Can Chai Like Chachi".

Award recognises over two decades of championing diversity values before they became corporate priority.

Manish Tiwari, founder of Here&Now365, has been named winner of the Hammer Award at the 2025 MEFA Awards in London.

Media For All (MEFA) presented the prestigious accolade recognising senior leaders from diverse backgrounds who have broken through systemic barriers and advanced diversity, equity, and inclusion across the industry.

The Hammer Award celebrates exceptional leadership, resilience, and proven success in implementing inclusive strategies that enhance both people and business performance.

Tiwari's career has set new standards for culturally aware marketing while inspiring emerging leaders from underrepresented communities.

Reflecting on the honour, Tiwari said "MEFA Hammer Award is a humbling reminder that the work I set out to do of connecting communities and breaking barriers, truly matters."

He emphasised that his agency has championed diversity, equity, and inclusion values for over two decades, "long before diversity, equity, and inclusion became a corporate imperative".

Tiwari added "My journey is one of resilience, authenticity, and transformation, and it proves that diversity is not just a Force for Good but also great business."

Here&Now365 received additional recognition at the ceremony, with the agency shortlisted in two categories for their Remitly campaign "No One Can Chai Like Chachi" — Creative Excellence and Inclusive Media Planning and Buying.

The 2025 MEFA Awards also honoured Rich Miles as Change-Maker of the Year, OMG Unite and OMD UK for Creative Excellence, and Kiran Bance as DEI Champion, among other industry contributors.

The ceremony highlighted the importance of maintaining commitment to equity and inclusion as many organisations scale back such initiatives, showcasing both industry progress and ongoing work through this year's winners.

