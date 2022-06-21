Twerking in a Hijab: Mandana Karimi reacts after facing severe criticism and trolling, says, ‘This is a crazy world’

The actress was seen twerking and dancing as she was recorded on camera in a mall.

Mandana Karimi (Photo credit: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Mandana Karimi was at the receiving end of criticism for posting an Instagram Reel wearing a Hijab.

The actress was seen twerking and dancing as she was recorded on camera in a mall. It was all probably a part of the shoot but the actress was dressed in a burqa and there were many who accused her of ‘disrespecting hijab’ and brutally trolled her.

The video was posted by her on her verified Instagram account last week.

After being massively trolled, Mandana has finally reacted to the hate comments. Sharing a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story, the actress sent out a short and strong message.

She wrote: “And of course, reading comments on my burka reel. Damn people are crazy, this is a crazy world. I am done, I wanna be a (unicorn emoji).” She was seen wearing a black dress in the photo.

On the professional front, Mandana Karimi was last seen in the Netflix film, Thar, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Akshay Oberoi among others. The actress played the role of Cheryl and was praised for her portrayal. She also garnered a lot of limelight for her participation in Kangana Ranaut’s controversial reality show Lock Upp.

