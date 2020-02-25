Man who murdered former partner jailed for life

A MAN who murdered his former partner at her Leicester home has been sentenced for life.

The Leicester Crown Court on Friday (21) sentenced Hafiz Sharifi, 30, to life imprisonment with a minimum of 17 years.

On October 8 last year, Sharifi, of no fixed address, stabbed Suvekshya Burathoki also known as Fatima – multiple times at her home in Bartholomew Street.

After leaving the scene on foot, Sharifi was traced to an address in Coventry, where two days later he was arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Sharifi appeared at Leicester Crown Court and admitted killing Fatima.

On the day of his arrest, he was with 30-year-old Mukhdar Sharif.

Sharif, of St Columbas Close, Coventry, was found guilty of the offence following a trial and jailed for two-and-a-half years.

He was charged with assisting an offender.

The investigation found Sharif had harboured Sharifi at two different addresses in Coventry, while also giving him access to a different mobile phone.

Sharif also provided Sharifi with a jacket – to replace a hoodie he was previously wearing.

Detective Inspector Mark Sinski from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) said: “I hope today’s sentencing can bring some closure to Fatima’s family, friends and loved ones.

“Sharifi eventually took responsibility for his actions – despite going into hiding immediately after he killed Fatima, he admitted his crimes. He is now facing a lengthy prison sentence, where I can only hope he takes time to reflect on his actions and the pain, agony and sorrow he has caused to those who knew her.”

DI Sinski, who was the senior investigating officer, also hopes that the sentence given to Sharif will serve as a warning that anyone who helps a criminal will also be pursued and prosecuted.

He added: “We initially made contact with Sharif on October 9, asking him whether he knew of Sharifi’s whereabouts. He told us he’d be in touch if he heard from him.

“But we didn’t hear anything further from him. When Sharifi was found and arrested Sharif was with him. We found that they’d been calling and texting one another prior to meeting up in Coventry.

“I hope his conviction serves as a warning to anyone who tries to help those wanted by police. We will look to prosecute and bring all parties involved to justice.”