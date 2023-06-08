Website Logo
  Thursday, June 08, 2023
Man uses same contact lenses for three years, gets permanent eye damage

Wearing contacts for an extended period caused Doug to develop permanent astigmatism and eyelid “buildup.”

Doug revealed that he had put on a pair of contacts in 2012 and left them in until sometime in 2015 (Representative Image: iStock)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

A man known as Doug on TikTok gained viral attention after revealing that he had worn the same pair of contact lenses continuously for three years, leading to permanent astigmatism and buildup behind his eyelids, the Business Insider reported.

In a popular TikTok video with nearly 400,000 likes, Doug (@catsupwithdoug) revealed that he had put on a pair of contacts in 2012 and left them in until sometime in 2015.

His story resonated with many TikTok users, who shared similar experiences.

Doug disregarded regular eye exams and sleep without removing his contacts. Apparently, he was a responsible contact user until a friend mentioned that he had no problem keeping the contacts on while sleeping.

Initially hesitant to comment on the video, Doug eventually agreed to an interview, expressing that the TikTok video did not represent him accurately.

He claimed to prioritise hygiene and identified himself as a college professor with a clean record. However, his eye doctor has stated that he lacks the responsibility required for wearing contact lenses.

Doug admitted to leaving the contacts in for an extended period, considering it unnecessary to replace them as long as they remained intact.

Wearing contacts for an extended period caused Doug to develop permanent astigmatism and eyelid “buildup.”

Although his eyes eventually healed after a year of wearing only glasses, he and his doctor decided it was best for him to abstain from wearing contact lenses.

This incident occurred eight years ago, and Doug continues to rely on glasses for vision correction.

Eye doctors emphasise the importance of adhering to contact lens replacement guidelines, as extended wear can lead to inflammation of the cornea and increase the risk of infection or corneal ulcers.

Many individuals may overlook immediate consequences but may encounter discomfort and vision problems in the long run.

According to the Insider report, optometrists often encounter patients who wear contacts for extended periods to save money or due to a lack of awareness regarding associated risks.

Optometrists recommend daily contact lenses as they promote regular replacement and integration into hygiene routines in comparison to longer wear options.

Also, it is crucial to follow the recommended wear time for contact lenses to ensure eye health in the long term.

