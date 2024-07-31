Man gets life for killing wife and dumping body in suitcase

Aminan Rahman, 46, was convicted of killing 24-year-old Suma Begum and throwing her body into the River Thames.

Aminan Rahman (Photo: Met police)

By: Pramod Thomas

A MAN has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife and disposing of her body in a suitcase. Aminan Rahman, 46, was convicted of killing 24-year-old Suma Begum and throwing her body into the River Thames, reported the BBC.

The Old Bailey handed down the sentence on Tuesday (30), with a minimum term of 22 years before Rahman can apply for parole.

The court heard that Rahman attacked Begum during a video call with her online boyfriend, Shanin Miah, in April 2023. He choked her and placed her in a suitcase, which he later discarded in the river. Begum’s body was discovered 10 days later by a member of the public.

Rahman had initially claimed that Begum had left on her own accord, but evidence from the video call and further investigation revealed the truth. The video, recorded on Miah’s phone, showed Rahman threatening and attacking Begum.

Prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward KC explained that Rahman likely killed or at least incapacitated Begum at their Tower Hamlets flat on 29 April 2023, before putting her body in the suitcase. The suitcase was later found downstream, still containing her body.

Begum and Rahman had an Islamic marriage over the phone in 2019, with Rahman in London and Begum in Bangladesh. They first lived in Somerset, where Rahman worked as a chef, before moving to east London with their two children in April 2023.

According to reports, Begum had begun an online relationship with Miah, with hopes of a future together.

The court also heard a statement from Begum’s half-brother, Abdul Amin, who spoke on behalf of the family. He described the abuse Begum suffered during her marriage and expressed their pain and loss.

Amin described his sister as a “beautiful woman who enjoyed spending time with the family” but noted that she had become withdrawn after moving to the UK. He mentioned that the family had since learned that Suma wanted to report Aminan’s abuse but was threatened with death if she did.

Detective chief inspector Kelly Allen, who led the investigation, revealed the thorough work done by detectives, including the analysis of CCTV footage and the retrieval of the crucial video call. She stressed the importance of building strong cases against perpetrators of domestic violence.

Rahman was also convicted of assaulting Begum in February 2023, an incident she had recorded in a video where she said he had nearly strangled her.

Before the trial began, he admitted to the charge of hindering the lawful and proper burial of Begum’s body.

In delivering the sentence, Justice Bennathan remarked that Begum was a “vibrant, attractive young woman and dedicated mother” who had envisioned a new life with someone her own age.