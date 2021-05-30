Website Logo
  Sunday, May 30, 2021
Total Fatalities 325,972 
Total Cases 27,894,800
Today's Fatalities 3,460
Today's Cases 165,553
Today's Cases 165,553
FOOTBALL

Man City’s Sterling, Walker receive racist abuse after Champions League defeat

Raheem Sterling of Manchester City during a training session. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

MANCHESTER CITY forward Raheem Sterling and defender Kyle Walker have been racially abused on Instagram following the team’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in Saturday’s (29) Champions League final, Sky Sports reported.

According to the report the pair were sent monkey emojis on their Instagram pages after the game.

Sterling was also targeted following City’s semifinal win over Paris St Germain, shortly after English football’s social media boycott campaign came to an end earlier this month.

Several players at Premier League clubs have been targeted in the past few months, including United’s Anthony Martial, Liverpool’s Trent-Alexander Arnold and Sadio Mane and Chelsea’s Reece James.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said that he had been subjected to “at least 70 racial slurs” on social media after Wednesday’s defeat by Villarreal in the Europa League final.

In February, English football bodies sent an open letter to Facebook and Twitter, urging blocking and swift takedowns of offensive posts, as well as an improved verification process for users.

Instagram has announced new measures and Twitter vowed to continue its efforts after taking action on over 700 cases of abuse related to soccer in Britain in 2019.

Britain said this month a planned new law would see social media firms fined up to 10 per cent of turnover or 18 million pounds if they failed to stamp out online abuse, while senior managers could also face criminal action.

