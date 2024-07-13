  • Saturday, July 13, 2024
News

Man arrested over bodies in suitcases at Clifton Bridge

The suspect was arrested in Bristol, where the bodies were found on the Clifton Suspension Bridge

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Clifton Suspension Bridge, as seen from the Clifton Observatory in Bristol, Britain December 9, 2023. REUTERS/Muvija M

By: Pramod Thomas

POLICE on Saturday (13) arrested a man after two suitcases believed to contain the remains of two men were dumped on a famous bridge.

The suitcases were discovered Wednesday (10) after police got a report of a man behaving suspiciously on the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol, southwest England.

“Detectives have arrested a man in connection with an investigation into the discovery of human remains on Clifton Suspension Bridge,” said Metropolitan Police.

The 24-year-old suspect was detained at a major train station in Bristol and will be taken to London for questioning later on Saturday.

“Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident,” they said.

“We understand the concerns of local communities in both Bristol and London and officers will remain in the … areas over the coming days to reassure those affected by this tragic incident,” deputy assistant commissioner Andy Valentine said.

The London-based force took over the investigation after evidence suggested that the wanted man had travelled to Bristol from the UK capital earlier on Wednesday.

While searching a flat in west London, officers found more human remains.

Police believe that they are connected to the human remains found in Bristol, and that there are two male victims, both known to the arrested man.

Clifton Suspension Bridge, designed by the pioneering engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel, is one of the oldest surviving suspension bridges in the world.

Opened in 1864, the bridge over the Avon Gorge is one of Bristol’s top tourist attractions and a symbol of the city.

(Agencies)

