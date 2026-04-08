Mammootty says “the plot is the hero” as he reunites with Mohanlal after 18 years for 'Patriot' ​

Highlights

Mammootty calls Patriot a story-led film that aims to “create its own formula”

Film reunites him with Mohanlal after nearly two decades

Actor reflects on contrasting acting styles and the pressures of performance

A film led by story, not stardom

Mammootty has stressed that Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, is anchored in its narrative rather than its star cast.

Speaking about the espionage thriller, he said the film is driven by its content and plot, adding that it does not follow a set formula but instead aims to establish one. He also pointed to the presence of strong female characters within the story.

“The plot is the hero,” he said, underlining that the film does not revolve around a single central figure despite its scale and ensemble.

A long-awaited reunion on familiar ground

The film marks the return of Mammootty and Mohanlal to the screen together after an 18-year gap. Despite the anticipation surrounding their pairing, Mammootty described the experience as straightforward.

He said working together felt natural from the first day of filming in Colombo, attributing it to their long-standing friendship and close personal ties. While they share an easy rapport off screen, their characters occupy very different spaces within the narrative.

Contrasting approaches to acting

Reflecting on their craft, Mammootty acknowledged the differences in how the two actors approach performance. While Mohanlal is often seen as instinctive, Mammootty described his own process as more deliberate, though not something that can be fully explained or reduced to a method.

He added that acting remains an intense experience regardless of experience, revealing that the pressure is still present until a scene is completed. Preparation, he suggested, comes less from formal methods and more from observation and memory built over time.

A project of scale and continuity

Shot over around 130 days across India and international locations, Patriot is set against a global backdrop and explores events that those involved hope remain fictional.

The film features an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Darshana Rajendran and Revathi. It avoids conventional subplots, focusing instead on a tightly driven narrative.

For Mammootty, the film is less about revisiting the past and more about continuing a long-standing commitment to acting. Patriot is scheduled for a pan-India theatrical release on 1 May 2026.