Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Mammootty says “the plot is the hero” as he reunites with Mohanlal after 18 years for 'Patriot' ​

The film marks the return of Mammootty and Mohanlal

Mammootty

He added that acting remains an intense experience regardless of experience

Instagram/ hollywoodreporterindia
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 08, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Mammootty calls Patriot a story-led film that aims to “create its own formula”
  • Film reunites him with Mohanlal after nearly two decades
  • Actor reflects on contrasting acting styles and the pressures of performance

A film led by story, not stardom

Mammootty has stressed that Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, is anchored in its narrative rather than its star cast.

Speaking about the espionage thriller, he said the film is driven by its content and plot, adding that it does not follow a set formula but instead aims to establish one. He also pointed to the presence of strong female characters within the story.

“The plot is the hero,” he said, underlining that the film does not revolve around a single central figure despite its scale and ensemble.

A long-awaited reunion on familiar ground

The film marks the return of Mammootty and Mohanlal to the screen together after an 18-year gap. Despite the anticipation surrounding their pairing, Mammootty described the experience as straightforward.

He said working together felt natural from the first day of filming in Colombo, attributing it to their long-standing friendship and close personal ties. While they share an easy rapport off screen, their characters occupy very different spaces within the narrative.

Contrasting approaches to acting

Reflecting on their craft, Mammootty acknowledged the differences in how the two actors approach performance. While Mohanlal is often seen as instinctive, Mammootty described his own process as more deliberate, though not something that can be fully explained or reduced to a method.

He added that acting remains an intense experience regardless of experience, revealing that the pressure is still present until a scene is completed. Preparation, he suggested, comes less from formal methods and more from observation and memory built over time.

A project of scale and continuity

Shot over around 130 days across India and international locations, Patriot is set against a global backdrop and explores events that those involved hope remain fictional.

The film features an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Darshana Rajendran and Revathi. It avoids conventional subplots, focusing instead on a tightly driven narrative.

For Mammootty, the film is less about revisiting the past and more about continuing a long-standing commitment to acting. Patriot is scheduled for a pan-India theatrical release on 1 May 2026.

- YouTube youtu.be

mohanlalmollywoodacting careermammootty

Related News

Nitin-Ganatra-asian-artists
Entertainment

Nitin Ganatra: South Asian stories still have to prove their commercial worth

Atri Banerjee: Theatre can unite young people in an age of war
Entertainment

Atri Banerjee: Theatre can unite young people in an age of war

Nick Ahad
Entertainment

Nick Ahad says his play will inject curiosity into ‘toxic’ debate over refugee crisis

More For You

Scott Mills

The broadcaster said it had chosen not to proceed after reviewing the circumstances

Getty

Scott Mills controversy deepens as Channel 4 drops Celebrity Bake Off episode

Highlights

  • Channel 4 pulls unaired episode featuring Scott Mills
  • Decision linked to seriousness of allegations against the presenter
  • Replacement programme to air in place of the scheduled episode

Episode withdrawn ahead of broadcast

An episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer featuring Scott Mills will no longer be broadcast, with Channel 4 confirming the decision shortly before its planned release.

The episode had been scheduled to air on 18 April as part of the 2026 series. The broadcaster said it had chosen not to proceed after reviewing the circumstances, stating it would not be appropriate to show the programme at this time.

Keep ReadingShow less