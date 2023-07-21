Website Logo
  • Friday, July 21, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEALTH

Malnutrition during pregnancy linked to higher risk of diabetes in later life: Study

Scientists believe this is a result of genetic programming that occurs during pregnancy

As a result of deficiency, the unborn child’s metabolism adjusts to a nutritionally poor environment – Representative Image: iStock

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Malnutrition during pregnancy has been found to potentially increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes in later life, according to several studies.

A 2013 study conducted by Peter Klimek and his team revealed that individuals born during a famine period, compared to those born one year before or later, face a risk of diabetes that is more than twice as high.

In a recent study led by Klimek and his team, they achieved a significant breakthrough by not only measuring the incidence (number of new cases) of diabetes but also assessing the overall prevalence of diabetes patients.

This new approach provides a more comprehensive understanding of the impact of malnutrition during critical developmental stages on diabetes prevalence later in life.

“Among men born during the two most severe famine periods, 1939 and 1946/1947, the rate of new cases of diabetes is up to 78 per cent higher in 2013 to 2017 than in comparable years, and up to 59 per cent higher among women,” explains Klimek, from the Complexity Science Hub and the Medical University of Vienna.

The effect is strongest in those born in 1939.

The incidence rate rose from 3.9 per cent to 6.9 per cent among men and from 3.4 per cent to 5.4 per cent among women. Additionally, both groups have an increased incidence of concomitant conditions such as heart failure, arterial hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and kidney disease.

Scientists believe this is a result of genetic programming that occurs during pregnancy, which increases the risk of these diseases. As a result of deficiency, the unborn child’s metabolism adjusts to a nutritionally poor environment.

If this does not prove true later in life, a maladaptation occurs that leads to increased metabolic and cardiovascular diseases in these birth groups.

“One strength of our study is the new, large dataset on which it is based,” Klimek said.

This covers 99.9 per cent of the Austrian population between 2012 and 2017, and all insured patients aged over 50 and under 100 were examined. Of these approximately 3.5 million people, 746,184 were treated for diabetes.

The comprehensive dataset allowed researchers to measure age-specific and regional incidence rates directly for the entire population, without additional assumptions that would be required for modeling.

“Our results clearly demonstrate that public health efforts to address diabetes should not focus solely on lifestyle factors. The importance of reproductive health, as well as adequate nutrition during pregnancy and in the early postnatal period, must also be considered,” Klimek said.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEALTH
Donanemab drug shows potential in slowing Alzheimer’s progression
HEALTH
Harvard scientists discover breakthrough drug for rapid reversal of aging
HEALTH
People with bipolar disorder 6 times more likely to die prematurely: Study
HEALTH
Review raises concern over focus on skin colour in health checks for newborns
HEALTH
Measles cases rising in England, NHS urges parents to ensure kids receive full vaccination
HEALTH
Study finds connection between gut bacteria and fatty deposits in heart arteries
HEALTH
Cells show signs of becoming cancerous years before turning malignant, finds Standford study
HEALTH
Silence can be ‘heard’ and distorts perception of time: Study
HEALTH
Study links hairdressing, beauty professions to increased ovarian cancer risk
HEALTH
Gum disease linked to the formation of Alzheimer’s plaques: Study
HEALTH
New study reveals innovative approach for early detection of ovarian cancer
HEALTH
UK, BioNTech collaborate to accelerate cancer vaccine trials
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW