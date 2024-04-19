Malala Yousufzai and Meera Syal to guest star in new season of ‘We Are Lady Parts’

Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Juliette Motamed, and Faith Omole star in prominent roles.

Malala Yousufzai and Meera Syal (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai will guest star in the second season of writer-director Nida Manzoor’s We Are Lady Parts, a British musical comedy about an all-women Muslim punk rock band.

BAFTA-winning English actress and comedian Meera Syal is also set to guest star in the much-anticipated second season of the show.

Peacock announced on Thursday that all six new episodes of We Are Lady Parts will be available to stream from May 30, 2024.

In the new season, Lady Parts returns with a renewed artistic mission after the high of their first UK tour, only to find a rival band threatens their delicate status quo.

The official synopsis reads: “As the reality of chasing success sets in, Lady Parks embark on recording their first album, juggling personal ambitions and deciding whether ‘making it big’ is really what they wanted.”

In a note to fans, Manzoor said Season 2 is “bolder, sillier, darker and deeper” and explores “the interior lives of each of the women in more depth.” The season asks the question, “What is success?”

“Making Series 1 of We Are Lady Parts was immense for me. It was a trial by fire, but I found my voice, my style, and my confidence in creating this show. Most importantly, I found my tribe – from actors and crew to producers and studio execs. So, coming to Series 2, I was galvanised. The characters, the world, the tone – it was all there, established, and ready to go. Now it was time to turn things up to eleven. I wanted to go bolder, sillier, darker, and deeper and that is exactly what we strived to do,” she said.

“In Series 2, we explore the interior lives of each of the women in more depth. Each of them facing new, existential challenges with all the silliness, pratfalls, and banter of Series 1. The music is bigger too – more wild original tunes (penned by me and my siblings) and dare I say it, even better covers. The series overall asks the question of success. What is success? For a punk band – is fame, stadium shows, and major record deals the answer? I wanted to explore the uncomfortable tension between art and commerce and ask how much compromise is too much. I’m really proud of what we achieved and can’t wait to share it with old fans and new,” she added.

The first installment of the series is still available to stream via Channel 4.