Website Logo
  • Monday, January 16, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Malala Yousafzai onboards Oscar-shortlisted documentary film Stranger at the Gate as executive producer

The documentary tells the true story of Mac McKinney, a former U.S. Marine who planned to attack a masjid and instead turned to Islam.

Malala Yousafzai

By: Mohnish Singh

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has onboarded Joshua Seftel’s Oscar-shortlisted short documentary film Stranger at the Gate as executive producer. Bankrolled by The New Yorker, the documentary tells the true story of Mac McKinney, a former U.S. Marine who planned to attack a masjid and instead turned to Islam.

“This film is a powerful true story of forgiveness and redemption,” Yousafzai said in a statement. “I hope the film challenges every viewer to question their assumptions and show kindness to everyone they meet.”

McKinney, a veteran, was taught during his time in the military to see Muslims as enemies. And when he returned to Muncie, Indiana, he intended to act on this belief and planned an attack on the Islamic Center of Muncie. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when he arrived at the masjid and was met with pure, simple compassion.

He first met Dr. Saber Bahrami, a member of the Muncie Muslim community, who hugged McKinney after seeing him. Another person, Jomo Williams, saw McKinney looking disturbed and asked how he could help.

Bibi Bahrami, a woman who is often likened to Mother Teresa because of how selflessly she accepts people into her home, invited McKinney as a guest.

“When Mac arrived at the mosque, I was afraid, but I saw him as vulnerable,” expressed Bibi Bahrami, “someone I could help.”

“This is a story about openness, forgiveness, and transformation, I’m thankful.,” said Mac McKinney. “It changed my life, and we need more of this in our world right now.”

After McKinney became a member of the mosque, Bibi Bahrami and the other congregants learned of McKinney’s plan to bomb them, and they chose to forgive him.

“Mac is like my little brother who needed help, so we were there for him,” says Bahrami.

Stranger at the Gate, which is the latest work from Seftel’s decade-long film project to combat Islamophobia, is distributed by The New Yorker as part of the magazine’s New Yorker Documentary series.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Scientist sues King’s College London over painful pipetting work at lab
News
Pakistani-origin teacher who was mocked by students loses race discrimination case against Scottish school
News
London police officer pleads guilty to 24 counts of rape
News
UN experts to tour UK to investigate ‘racial discrimination’
News
India, UK sign, exchange letters to formalise Young Professional Scheme in London
News
1 in 4 suffer from bad breath – Here’s a ‘simple’ trick to detect it
News
Man arrested after uranium found at UK’s Heathrow Airport
News
Pilot couple killed in air crashes in Nepal – 16 years apart
News
Documentary says Vishal Mehrotra, 8, may have been murdered by notorious paedophile
HEADLINE STORY
Managing negative emotions could be key to slowing pathological ageing: Study
News
Sunak says will send heavy tanks to Ukraine
HEADLINE STORY
68 killed as Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians,…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW