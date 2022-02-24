Website Logo
  • Thursday, February 24, 2022
Makers unveil Saif Ali Khan’s first look from Vikram Vedha

Saif Ali Khan (Photo credit: T-Series Films/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in principal roles, Vikram Vedha is one of the most-awaited Hindi films of 2022.

As the title clearly suggests, Vikram Vedha is the official remake of the cult Tamil-language neo-noir action thriller of the same name. It is based on the Indian meta-folktale Vikram aur Betaal.

After sharing Roshan’s first look from the film on his birthday, the makers of Vikram Vedha dropped the first look of Saif Ali Khan today on February 24. Just a glimpse of his look from the film has left fans wanting more.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

The classic combination of a plain white tee with blue jeans has never looked this rugged and good! Khan’s macho and buff avatar as police officer Vikram in the film has fans swooning over the actor. His look has created even more intrigue for not only the film but also to watch yet another shade of the actor play out onscreen.

Vikram Vedha will mark Khan’s return as a cop after the massive success of Netflix’s Sacred Games, in which he played Sartaj Singh, a beaten-down cop with a second chance to prove himself. Even in his recent horror-comedy, Bhoot Police (2021), he played the character of Vibhooti, a quirky ghostbuster. The actor has already given us two different shades to quintessential cop roles and now, fans are definitely calling encore on his cop avatar with Vikram Vedha!

Directed by Pushkar–Gayathri, who also helmed the original Tamil-language film, Vikram Vedha also features talented actress Radhika Apte in an important role.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production.

Vikram Vedha is poised for its theatrical bow on September 30, 2022.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

