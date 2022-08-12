Website Logo
  • Friday, August 12, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Makers allocate a whopping budget for Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga’s Joker 2; the sequel set to be three times costlier than original

If the report is to be believed, Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are drawing a hefty paycheque of $20 million each for the much-anticipated project.

Joker Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Inspired by Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver and starring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular villain, Todd Philips’ Joker was one of the most successful films of 2019, which became the first R-rated film to gross over $ 1 billion worldwide and went on to scoop 11 Oscar nominations.

Rumours of a sequel to Joker started doing the rounds right after the humongous success of the film. Now Joker: Folie à Deux has been confirmed, with Joaquin Phoenix already set to return as the profoundly troubled Arthur Fleck, aka the eponymous Joker. He will be joined by his partner in crime to be played by none other than Lady Gaga, reportedly as a version of Harley Quinn in the film.

The latest update on Joker 2 suggests that the film will be mounted on a huge scale and a massive budget has been sanctioned for its production. According to Variety, the upcoming sequel could get as much as three times the original film’s budget. Yes, you read that right!

If the report is to be believed, Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are drawing a hefty paycheque of $20 million each for the much-anticipated project. As far as Lady Gaga’s remuneration is concerned, she is getting $10 million for the film. This means that Joker: Folie à Deux will cost around $150 million to produce. The film is set to start filming in December. The makers have locked October 4, 2024, for the theatrical release of the film.

Meanwhile, buzz has it that Zazie Beetz is in talks to reprise her role as Sophie Dumond who was the neighbour of Arthur Fleck; a single mom struggling in Gotham City. He had delusions of having a romance with her. More details are expected to arrive soon.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
John Cena reveals life-changing acting advice he received from The Rock: ‘He’s one of the…
Entertainment
Jason Momoa criticises his ‘Conan The Barbarian’ film, calls it ‘big pile of s***’
Entertainment
With 4.2/10 rating on IMDb, Laal Singh Chaddha becomes Aamir Khan’s lowest-rated film. Is manipulation…
Entertainment
Everyone should have a crazy amount of self-confidence: KGF star Yash
Entertainment
Celebrities unlike Johnny Depp’s Instagram post celebrating trial win against Amber Heard amid unsealed court…
Entertainment
Is Warner Bros. considering scrapping Ezra Miller’s The Flash after the actor’s legal woes mount?
Entertainment
Johnny Depp’s look as King Louis XV revealed in Netflix’s Jeanne Du Barry…
Entertainment
Arjun Kapoor explains why he took ‘baby steps’ to make his relationship public…
Entertainment
‘Never Have I Ever’ star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan appears on Jimmy Fallon’s show
Entertainment
Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia thinks Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas aren’t ‘a good…
Entertainment
Lewis Hamilton opens up on turning down a role in Top Gun Maverick…
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar likens dowry to ‘extortion’, says not many films are made on…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
‘Too cold, they don’t speak English’: Afghan refugees don’t want…
Salman Rushdie stabbed in the neck at an event in…
John Cena reveals life-changing acting advice he received from The…
Rangzieb Ahmed: Rochdale-born al Qaida leader who plotted mass murder…
Makers allocate a whopping budget for Joaquin Phoenix and Lady…
Rochdale: Teen car thief jailed after being caught hiding inside…