Singer Maithili Thakur performs at London’s Bhaktivedanta Temple

Born in Bihar’s Benipatti, Maithili Thakur is a singer known for singing songs in various languages like- Hindi, Bhojpuri, and Maithili.

Maithili Thakur (Image Source: ANI)

By: Mohnish Singh

Singer Maithili Thakur captivated the audience in her debut performance at the Watford Bhaktivedanta Temple in London.

The event on Sunday marked her first visit to the United Kingdom.

The temple was filled with a large gathering of devotees and music enthusiasts, all of whom deeply enjoyed the spiritual ambiance created by her performance.

Maithili Thakur said this was a different experience for her as an artist, adding that she looks forward to her next performance in London.

The event saw the attendance of UK Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden.

His participation emphasized the cultural bridge being built through such events and the recognition of Indian cultural contributions in the UK.

Anil Agarwal, known professionally as the ‘Metal King,’ a businessman and the founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited also graced the event.

Sharing her experience performing in London during her first visit to the UK, the singer appreciated the audience, and said they listened with “so much energy.”

Speaking to ANI, Maithili said, “I am feeling very good and it is very exciting to be here for the first time. Everything is different here. I have received a lot of love in India and here as well. It is a big thing for me that I have performed here. It was a different thing for me as an artist. I liked it a lot. I liked everything here. People listen with so much energy. The audience is so good.”

“It was fun. I feel that I will always come here. I will definitely come to London once or twice a year. I am looking forward to it. My next trip or next program here in London,” she added.

