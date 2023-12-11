Website Logo
  • Monday, December 11, 2023
Mahira Khan shows support for Palestine

On the work front, Mahira Khan next stars in Pakistan’s first Netflix original alongside Fawad Khan.

Mahira Khan (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

By: Mohnish Singh

Pakistan’s popular actress Mahira Khan has made a statement on social media expressing her deep sorrow and solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Posting on X, she wrote, “Nothing feels good. And I understand life goes on, it has to. We resume work and worry about our child’s exams, our mother’s health, or our own. But through it all the heart bleeds and breaks.”

She added, “May Allah have mercy on Palestine. On their hearts, their children, their lives.”

Mahira Khan is not the only celebrity from Pakistan who has raised her voice against the atrocities in Palestine. Earlier, Ushna Shah spoke about an attack that took place in a hospital in Palestine and wrote, “A hospital! What do we boycott? Where do we strike? What do we do? Someone tell me what to do! All I can do currently is pray and cry to my Lord, hold my dear ones close, and write on this platform. Someone tell us what to do, where to begin.”

Osman Khalid Butt said, “There must be an immediate ceasefire. Allow humanitarian aid to reach Gaza. Is the blood of thousands of innocent Palestinians not enough? Please raise your voices!”

Armeena Khan had said, “That news about premature babies just wrecked me. My whole life has been turned upside down. It’s like I woke up one morning and started living my worst nightmare. I try to make the best of both days and help where I can but I’m beginning to lose hope in humanity. No money, land, or power is worth this. Why is this so hard to understand? I am extremely triggered today because my baby was premature. I cannot make any sense of this. I was sitting in the doctor’s surgery when I read this piece of news and believe me when I say I bawled like a little child. I pray for these babies, please God protect them. Please bring some miracle. Please help these innocent people.”

On the work front, Mahira Khan has some exciting projects in her hands, including Pakistan’s first Netflix original alongside Fawad Khan. The show is based on the popular novel Jo Bachy Hain Sang Samait Lo, written by Farhat Ishtiaq.

