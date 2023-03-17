Website Logo
  • Friday, March 17, 2023
Mahira Khan, Adnan Siddiqui express concern over chaos at Zaman Park

The law enforcers are trying to arrest Imran Khan, who was voted out as the prime minister last April.

Mahira Khan and Adnan Siddiqui (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

A number of Pakistani celebrities have expressed their concern over the chaos at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s residence at Zaman Park in Lahore, Pakistan.

PTI workers and police engaged in a standoff outside the home of PTI leader Imran Khan in Zaman Park for nearly 24, with the law enforcers trying to get through the supporters and arrest Khan, who was voted out as the prime minister last April.

The Legend of Maula Jatt star Mahira Khan tweeted about the ongoing situation and wrote, “This is absolutely ridiculous!”

She also wished for everyone’s safety. “Praying for everyone’s safety and for some sanity to prevail!” she added.

Celebrated actor Adnan Siddiqui, on the other hand, felt the support for Khan, in the form of people taking to the streets, was incredible to witness.

“It’s incredible to witness people from all walks of life coming together with a shared sense of purpose, fuelled by their passion and dedication,” he wrote.

He termed the support for Khan on the roads as “unprecedented” in the country’s history. “Such an outpouring of support for a leader is unprecedented in the history of our country,” the actor wrote.

