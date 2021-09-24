Website Logo
  • Friday, September 24, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 446,050
Total Cases 33,563,421
Today's Fatalities 282
Today's Cases 31,923
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 446,050
Total Cases 33,563,421
Today's Fatalities 282
Today's Cases 31,923

Entertainment

Mahesh Manjrekar says Antim is a film meant for theatres, plans to release it on Diwali

Antim poster (Photo from Salman Khan’s Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma is ready for a release. There were reports that the movie will release in theatres on Dussehra this year, but Manjrekar has revealed that they are planning to release the film on Diwali.

While talking to Mid-day, the actor-filmmaker said, “Antim is a film meant for the theatres. If cinemas open in Maharashtra by October, and it’s high time they did, we are planning to release Antim on Diwali. It is a film that (is targeted at the) Maharashtra territory.”

“We are not thinking of releasing it on OTT platforms right now. The middle-class and lower-middle-class audiences make films super hits by going to the theatres. This movie represents them, so I know it will do well in cinemas,” he added.

While theatres in India have started functioning in many states, they are yet to reopen in Maharashtra. The film fraternity feels that the theatres in the state should open soon.

Manjrekar said, “I feel silly when I see crowded trains, buses, and marketplaces. Why are theatres continuing to remain shut? There are so many daily-wage earners whose livelihood depends on cinema, not to mention the staff at the theatres. If this goes on for long, the single-screen cinemas will have to close down. I will stage a dharna if theatres are not opened soon.”

Antim: The Final Truth also stars Mahima Makwana in the lead role. A few days ago, on the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, the makers of the film had released the track Vighnaharta which featured Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan, and Aayush Sharma.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Rithvik Dhanjani on the evil eye: I don’t actively believe in it (Exclusive)
Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu: Thank you so much for validating my hard work for Rashmi Rocket
Entertainment
Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty, Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat, and Donal Bisht confirmed for Salman…
Entertainment
Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham to premiere on Amazon Prime Video
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn to start shooting for Drishyam 2 from December
Entertainment
Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma’s Gadar 2 to roll in November
Entertainment
“I have been crazily looking forward to the release of Jayeshbhai Jordaar,” says…
Entertainment
Amid divorce rumours with Samantha, Naga Chaitanya says minute-by-minute coverage of his personal…
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh’s record label to launch 5 music videos for the hearing-impaired community
Entertainment
Jameela Jamil opens up about dealing with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome
HEADLINE STORY
International Emmy Awards 2021: Aarya, Vir Das For India, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui get…
Entertainment
Rashmi Rocket: Trailer of Taapsee Pannu starrer will give you goosebumps
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rithvik Dhanjani on his audio series Buri Nazar, if he…
Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
GP defrauds more than £1million of NHS funds in less…
Rithvik Dhanjani on the evil eye: I don’t actively believe…
Biden hosts India, Australia, Japan for Quad summit
From Emraan Hashmi’s Dybbuk to Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Bhraman, Amazon Prime…
Italy seeks extradition of Pakistani parents over missing teen
Kamala Harris ‘suo motu referred to Pakistan’s role in terrorism’