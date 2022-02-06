Website Logo
  Sunday, February 06, 2022
Entertainment

Lata Mangeshkar: India declares two days of national mourning as funeral takes place

Lata Mangeshkar (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital this morning after suffering from multi-organ failure and chest congestion. The 92-year-old singer was in the hospital from January 8 after she tested positive for Covid-19 and pneumonia.

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray has declared a public holiday in the state on February 7 to mourn the demise of the great singer. In his tweet, Thackeray wrote, “The state government has declared a public holiday in the state on Monday, February 7, 2022, to mourn the demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar.”

The Centre has already announced two-day national mourning after the death of the music doyen. During this period, the tricolor will fly at half-mast as a mark of respect for the Bharat Ratna-awardee who has rendered her melodic voice to thousands of songs over decades.

The National Flag will fly at half-mast for two days as a mark of respect to the late singer.

Lata Mangeshkar, born on September 28, 1929, in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, has received some of the country’s top civilian awards – Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Dadasaheb Phalke Awards.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

