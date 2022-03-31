Website Logo
  Thursday, March 31, 2022
Entertainment

M Night Shyamalan pens emotional note after Bruce Willis’ retirement from acting

M. Night Shyamalan and Bruce Willis (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Veteran Hollywood actor Bruce Willis is retiring from acting. His family took to social media to announce that the 67-year-old actor will be stepping away from his acting career after a medical diagnosis.

The Die Hard franchise star, who shot to fame with the 1980s comedy-drama TV series Moonlighting before playing several memorable characters in films and television shows, has been diagnosed with a condition called Aphasia. Aphasia is a language disorder due to which the patient is unable to communicate well with others.

The family released a statement that clarified that the actor is dealing with a health situation that is “impacting his cognitive abilities.”

Several prominent celebrities from Hollywood expressed their shock at the news while wishing him the best for the future.

Well-known filmmaker M Night Shyamalan, who teamed up with Bruce Willis on multiple projects including The Sixth Sense (1999) and the Unbreakable (2000) trilogy, took to his official Twitter handle and penned an emotional post.

“All my love and respect to my big brother Bruce Willis. I know his wonderful family is surrounding him with support and strength. He will always be that hero on that poster on my wall as a kid,” read his tweet.

Filmmaker Kevin Smith, who directed Bruce Willis in Cop Out (2010), said he is heartbroken to learn the news. “Long before any of the Cop Out stuff, I was a big Bruce Willis fan – so this is really heartbreaking to read. He loved to act and sing and the loss of that has to be devastating for him. I feel like an a**h**e for my petty complaints from 2010. So sorry to BW and his family,” his tweet read.

Dean Norris, known for playing the role of Hank Schrader in Breaking Bad, tweeted, “So sorry to hear the news about Bruce Willis. Worked with him on Death Wish and he was a lovely awesome badass man. Prayers for him and his family. Legend.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

