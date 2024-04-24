M Night Shyamalan shares update on Bruce Willis’ dementia diagnosis

In March 2022, Willis, 69, retired from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia.

M Night Shyamalan and Bruce Willis (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Night Shyamalan has shared a health update on actor Bruce Willis.

At a recent preview event for his much-awaited film Trap in Los Angeles, Shyamalan, who directed the legendary actor’s 1999 film Sixth Sense, opened up about his frequent collaborator, extending his support to his family in the wake of Willis’ aphasia and frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

“He has a very loving family,” Shyamalan, 53, said. “They’re doing the best they can.”

In February 2023, his loved ones further revealed that his condition had worsened and that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Willis starred as child psychologist Malcolm Crowe in Shyamalan’s breakout hit The Sixth Sense. Following the huge success of the film, Shyamalan again cast Willis in 2000’s Unbreakable and 2019’s Glass.

The Sixth Sense celebrated its 25th anniversary in August.

“At this point, there are so many generations of people that have watched (my) different movies,” Shyamalan said when asked about The Sixth Sense 25 years later.

Some audiences, he said, “only know me from The Visit from then on, so they don’t even know about The Sixth Sense. So when I think about that, it’s wild.”

“Each movie, I feel this way — that I don’t know if it’ll ever get made. I don’t know if I’ll ever get to make another one… ‘If this is the last one, I want it to just represent me,’” he added.

Meanwhile, Trap is scheduled to hit cinemas on August 9, 2024.