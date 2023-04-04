LSE to review elections following ‘Hinduphobia’ allegations by Indian student

Karan Kataria was disqualified last week over what he believes are baseless allegations

Karan Kataria (Photo: Twitter)

By: Pramod Thomas

The London School of Economics (LSE) has ordered an external review of this year’s students’ union elections after an Indian student claimed that he was disqualified from elections because of his Indian and Hindu identity.

In a statement on Monday (3), LSE students’ union (LSESU) said that the body operates in a fair and democratic manner and has a firm zero-tolerance stance towards any form of harassment and bullying.

Post graduate Law student from Haryana, Karan Kataria, said that he was motivated by the support of his peers to contest the post of general secretary of the union.

However, Kataria, 22, was disqualified last week over what he believes are baseless allegations and without being given a chance to fully state his case.

Responding to the claims, the LSESU said: “This year the election rules have been breached by a candidate, resulting in LSESU taking the difficult decision to disqualify them from this year’s leadership race for the position of general secretary.”

The union pointed out a breach of the rule for candidates to keep a ‘reasonable distance’ of around two metres from anyone who is casting their vote.

“As a matter of course LSESU always undertakes a review of how our elections have been delivered. We are confident that all decisions were followed according to due process and best practice. However, given the impact this experience has had on some of the candidates involved, we will be conducting an external review this time around and will endeavour to update the community accordingly,” the statement added.

However, Kataria claimed that he was disqualified as ‘some individuals could not bear to see an Indian-Hindu leading the LSESU’

“Unfortunately, some individuals could not bear to see an Indian-Hindu leading the LSESU and resorted to vilifying my character and very identity in what was clearly in line with the alarming cancel culture which is uprooting our social communities,” he said.

“When I started my postgraduate studies at LSE, I sincerely hoped to strive for and further fulfill my passion for student welfare. But my dreams were shattered when a deliberately orchestrated smear campaign was launched against me solely because of my Indian and Hindu identity.”

He describes himself as a first-generation university-level graduate in his family of farmers.

Soon after arriving in the country for his Master’s from the LSE Law School last year, he was elected as his cohort’s Academic Representative and also a delegate to the UK’s national union for students (NUS).

“The allegations against me ranged from being homophobic, Islamophobic, queerphobic, and Hindu nationalist, instead of identifying and punishing the wrongdoers who initiated this hateful campaign. The LSESU conveniently disqualified me without hearing my side of the story or revealing the votes I received,” said Kataria.

He added that on the last polling day, Indian students were bullied and targeted.

“When students raised the issue, the LSESU brushed it aside by not acting against the bullies. The silent treatment of the students’ complaints about such unacceptable behaviour also justifies the accusation of Hinduphobia against the LSESU,” he said.