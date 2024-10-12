Lost album from late music giant reaches great heights

By: Asjad Nazir

THE late, great qawwali icon Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan crossed over into the Western mainstream after signing with Real World Records in 1989. He released a series of astounding albums that captivated the music world.

During his tenure with the label, he recorded several unreleased songs that were thought to have been lost forever. Fortunately, these tracks were recently rediscovered, remastered, and released on this four-track album. The traditional songs recorded with his eight-strong ensemble of singers and musicians showcase the revered singer at the peak of his ability.

The album opens with Ya Allah Ya Rehman, which flows effortlessly and is infused with infectious rhythms. This crisp version, lasting just under 11 minutes, melds graceful power with exquisite instrumentation and ranks among his finest work. Aaj Sik Mitran Di is another masterpiece, displaying the vocal acrobatics of a singing sensation who blends deep emotion with musical mastery and heartfelt spirituality.

A hidden gem on the album, the previously unheard Ya Gaus Ya Meeran, begs the question of why such a great track was never released before. This hypnotic qawwali, just over nine minutes long, features impressive changes of pace, vocal mastery, and a tempo that builds up impressively.

It’s a piece that contemporary qawwali groups around the world will likely add to their repertoires in the years ahead, though matching Nusrat’s vocal achievement on this recording will be a formidable challenge.

The album concludes with its longest track, Khabram Raseed Imshab, another infectious composition built around a celestial voice. Spanning just over 11 minutes, this track and every other on the album remind us of the exceptional quality of his musicians and backing singers, who add an extra layer of depth to these lyrically strong qawwalis.

Available in multiple formats, including limited edition LP versions, this album is a testament to why the late maestro was a musical giant whose legacy will be treasured forever.