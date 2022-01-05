Website Logo
  • Wednesday, January 05, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 482,551
Total Cases 35,018,358
Today's Fatalities 534
Today's Cases 58,097
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 482,551
Total Cases 35,018,358
Today's Fatalities 534
Today's Cases 58,097

HEADLINE STORY

Lord Ahmed found guilty of child sex offences

Lord Nazir Ahmed (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

A former Labour peer has been found guilty of sexual offences against two children in the 1970s, reported the BBC.

Lord Ahmed of Rotherham was convicted of a serious sexual assault against a boy and the attempted rape of a young girl.

Sheffield Crown Court heard the repeated sexual abuse that happened in Rotherham when he was a teenager, the report added.

Ahmed, 64, whose real name is Nazir Ahmed, had denied the charges.

Judge Justice Lavender will decide later when Lord Ahmed will be sentenced.

According to prosecutor Tom Little QC, Lord Ahmed had attempted to rape the girl in the early 1970s, when the defendant was aged 16 or 17 but she was much younger.

During the same period, the attack on the boy, who was aged under 11 also happened.

Lord Ahmed claimed the allegations were a “malicious fiction”. However, a phone recording of a 2016 conversation between the two victims showed they were not “made-up or concocted”.

The woman’s call was prompted by an email from the male victim saying: “I have evidence against that paedophile,” the jury previously heard.

Lord Ahmed was charged along with his two older brothers, Mohammed Farouq, 71, and Mohammed Tariq, 65, but both were deemed unfit to stand trial.

Both had faced charges of indecent assault against the same boy abused by Lord Ahmed.

According to the BBC report, Lord Ahmed resigned from the House of Lords in November 2020 after a conduct committee report concluded he had sexually and emotionally exploited a vulnerable woman who sought his help.

The inquiry into his behaviour followed a BBC Newsnight investigation.

The report made him the first peer to be recommended for expulsion but he resigned before this could be implemented.

“By these verdicts, the jury has clearly decided that no matter the delay between the offences and the trial, and the defences raised, they could be sure that the accounts of the victims were credible and true,” Rosemary Ainslie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s special crime division, was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“One of these defendants held a position of power, influence and responsibility for some time in the House of Lords but this case clearly illustrates that where there is sufficient evidence, even in challenging cases, the CPS will bring a prosecution, put evidence before a jury and see rightful convictions.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Raab vows to stop violence against women by putting “fear of God” into predators
Sports
Indian tennis teen slams Australian Open ‘double standards’
INDIA
Iran rescues 11 Indian sailors after vessel sinks: media
HEADLINE STORY
Amir Khan being probed for live-streaming while driving
News
Man charged over anti-vaccine protest outside Javid’s home
News
Zuma allowed Gupta family to ‘plunder South Africa’s resources’
News
Amid Omicron surge, Johnson resists another lockdown
INDIA
India extends timeline for re-issuance of OCI card
News
British Army Captain Harpreet Chandi creates history in Antarctica
News
More than half of UK’s black children live in poverty, research shows
HEADLINE STORY
Match Group accuses Muzmatch of ‘trademark infringement’
INDIA
Covid: India launches drive to vaccinate children aged 15 to 18
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Tribunal sets aside Vedanta group firm’s bid for Videocon
Five promising young stars we cannot wait to watch more…
Netflix to premiere Kapil Sharma’s comedy special on January 28
Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam put on hold amid spike in Covid…
Janhvi Kapoor on teaming up with father Boney Kapoor on…
Thousands of Rohingya shops demolished, Bangladesh confirms
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE