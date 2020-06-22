London’s Community Kitchen launches ‘Make Harrow Smile’ fundraiser

CHARITY organisation London’s Community Kitchen started the ‘Make Harrow Smile’ fundraiser on Monday (22) to raise awareness for the organisation and to raise the much needed funds to continue their work and spread positivity throughout the community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The campaign was launched on June 19 with the help of Mark Ramprakash, former England cricketer, the Mayor of Harrow, and Harrow Councillor Graham Henson. The week-long initiative is specifically targeting the Harrow community.

London’s Community Kitchen is Harrow’s major food hub working in partnership with Harrow Council to support the borough’s vulnerable and shielded residents.

The charity is helping the local community of Harrow and several other London Boroughs, supporting those facing food insecurity, especially as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The operation is run by a team of more than 100 volunteers who have so far supported on average over 5000 families and individuals a week. The charity has distributed 179,048 metric tonnes of food to 56,443 people through its 721 volunteers so far.

“This is a Borough wide initiative where we invite the local community to lead by this example – do something that will put a smile on someone’s face and then nominate others to do the same to continue this chain of kindness,” said Sophie Teer, artistic director for London’s Community Kitchen.