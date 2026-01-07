London’s Colombo Kitchen raises funds to support Sri Lanka flood victims

Highlights

South West London restaurant group raises close to £3,000 for Sri Lankan flood relief following Cyclone Ditwah.

Essential parcels and clothing boxes sent directly to affected families in worst-hit areas.

Chef Sylvia plans March 2026 Sri Lanka visit to personally select families for home rebuilding support.

South West London-based Sri Lankan restaurant group Colombo Kitchen, led by Sri Lankan-born chef and restaurateur Sylvia Perera, has raised close to £3,000 to support communities affected by severe flooding in Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah, alongside further personal donations made by Chef Sylvia herself.

The community-driven initiative has raised funds through a series of fundraising events, including a buffet at Colombo Kitchen on 30 November 2025 where all profits were donated to flood relief.

A pop-up at Imperial College London Hospital raised additional funds through sales of the restaurant's signature Lamprais, a heritage Sri Lankan Dutch Burgher dish of rice and curries wrapped in banana leaf, alongside traditional rice and curry boxes.

The Colombo Kitchen team has sourced, packed and shipped essential relief parcels containing food, drinks and household necessities directly to Sri Lanka to support families who have lost homes or access to basic supplies.



Community support focus

Funds are being directed straight to affected families through two doctors based in Sri Lanka who help identify those most in need. This approach ensures support reaches families directly, with progress monitored on the ground.

The areas most severely affected include Kotmale and Kandy, where Colombo Kitchen's support will be focused. Based on current funds, the team plans to support two to three families, with further families selected should additional funds be raised.

Priority will be given to low-income households, particularly families with children and female-led households.

Two boxes of clothing have already been sent to Kotmale through trusted local contacts at St Mary's Church, providing immediate practical support.

In March 2026, Chef Sylvia Perera and the Colombo Kitchen team plan to travel to Sri Lanka to personally meet and select families who will receive financial support to help rebuild their homes, working alongside medical professionals and local community contacts.

Chef Sylvia Perera noted "Sri Lanka will always be home to me, and seeing the impact of the floods on families and communities has been heartbreaking.

Colombo Kitchen is rooted in family and community, so coming together to raise funds and send practical support felt like the most natural thing to do."

The initiative reflects Colombo Kitchen's values, extending support from its Putney and Worcester Park restaurants to communities in Sri Lanka.