Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

London Tube staff to hold seven-day strike in September

The walkouts will begin on September 5 and involve different groups of staff taking action at different times. The dispute covers pay, shift patterns, fatigue management and plans for a shorter working week, according to the RMT.

London-tube-Getty

Members of the public outside Whitechapel Underground Station on February 12, 2025 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 22, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

LONDON Underground staff will stage a series of rolling strikes for seven days next month in a dispute over pay and working conditions, the RMT union said on Thursday.

The walkouts will begin on September 5 and involve different groups of staff taking action at different times. The dispute covers pay, shift patterns, fatigue management and plans for a shorter working week, according to the RMT.

Separately, workers on the Docklands Light Railway will also strike in the week beginning September 7. The DLR connects Canary Wharf and the City of London.

RMT General Secretary Eddie Dempsey said, "Our members ... are not after a King's ransom, but fatigue and extreme shift rotations are serious issues impacting on our members health and wellbeing."

He added that the union would keep engaging with London Underground in an effort to reach a negotiated agreement.

(With inputs from agencies)

london undergroundrmttransporttube strike

Related News

US says 55 million legal visas under 'continuous review'
News

US says 55 million legal visas under 'continuous review'

UK student visas for Indians decline; detentions nearly double
News

UK student visas for Indians decline; detentions nearly double

Wickremesinghe arrested Sri Lanka
News

Wickrmesinghe arrested in Sri Lanka over UK visit

US truck driver visa ban
News

US stops foreign truck driver visas after fatal crash by Indian migrant

More For You

UK-protests-Getty

Protesters from the group Save Our Future & Our Kids Future demonstrate against uncontrolled immigration outside the Cladhan Hotel on August 16, 2025 in Falkirk, Scotland. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Immigration: Labour will appeal ruling over aslyum seekers in hotels

MINISTERS will appeal a court decision earlier this week that barred the UK government from accommodating asylum seekers in a hotel, security minister Dan Jarvis said on Friday (22).

The high court on Tuesday (19) granted a temporary injunction to stop migrants from staying at the Bell Hotel in Epping, northeast of London, following several weeks of protests outside the hotel, some of them violent.

Keep ReadingShow less
protests-uk-getty

Protesters from the group Save Our Future & Our Kids Future demonstrate against uncontrolled immigration outside the Cladhan Hotel on August 16, 2025 in Falkirk, Scotland. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Protests planned at asylum hotels as tensions rise

PROTESTS are expected outside hotels being used to house asylum seekers across England this weekend, with counter-demonstrations also planned.

Figures released on Thursday showed more than 32,000 asylum seekers are currently in hotels, an 8 per cent rise during Labour’s first year in office.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lord Swraj Paul, “man of steel", passes away at 94

Swraj Paul in his office in Caparo House in Baker Street London in November 2021

Lord Swraj Paul, “man of steel", passes away at 94

Lord Swraj Paul, who was one of the defining figures of the last half century in Indo-British relations and who was fond of saying, “I’m 100 per cent Indian and 100 per cent British,” died in hospital in London on Thursday, his family said.

Although he had been in poor health for some time, he celebrated his 94th birthday with some style on 18 February 2025 with a gala party at the Indian Gymkhana Club in London.

Keep ReadingShow less
Teen jailed for 10 years over Scottish mosque attack plot

The High Court in Glasgow sentenced him after he pleaded guilty to two charges of terrorism. (Photo: iStock)

Teen jailed for 10 years over Scottish mosque attack plot

A TEENAGER inspired by Adolf Hitler who planned to set fire to a Scottish mosque was sentenced on Thursday (21) to 10 years in custody.

Police arrested the 17-year-old in January carrying a military-style rucksack as he tried to gain entry to the building in Greenock, on the west coast of Scotland.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer asylum claims

Keir Starmer attends the Service of Remembrance to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of VJ Day at the National Memorial Arboretum, in Alrewas, Staffordshire, Britain August 15, 2025. Anthony Devlin/Pool via REUTERS

getty images

Starmer under fire as asylum claims hit record high

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer faced renewed criticism over his immigration policies on Thursday (21) after new official figures showed asylum-seeker claims hitting a record high, with more migrants being housed in hotels compared with a year ago.

According to a regular tracker of voters' concerns, immigration has overtaken the economy as the biggest issue amid anger over the record numbers of asylum seekers arriving in small boats across the Channel, including more than 27,000 this year.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us