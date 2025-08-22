London Tube staff to hold seven-day strike in September

LONDON Underground staff will stage a series of rolling strikes for seven days next month in a dispute over pay and working conditions, the RMT union said on Thursday.
The walkouts will begin on September 5 and involve different groups of staff taking action at different times. The dispute covers pay, shift patterns, fatigue management and plans for a shorter working week, according to the RMT.
Separately, workers on the Docklands Light Railway will also strike in the week beginning September 7. The DLR connects Canary Wharf and the City of London.
RMT General Secretary Eddie Dempsey said, "Our members ... are not after a King's ransom, but fatigue and extreme shift rotations are serious issues impacting on our members health and wellbeing."
He added that the union would keep engaging with London Underground in an effort to reach a negotiated agreement.
(With inputs from agencies)