Website Logo
  • Thursday, March 23, 2023
Trending Now:  

Business

London retains second spot in global financial centre survey

New York had taken over the top spot from London in September 2018, two years after the UK voted to exit the European Union

Despite predictions that Brexit could have a severe impact on London’s ranking, it has held onto its second place position (Photo: iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

New York maintained its top position in the latest rankings of global financial centers released by Z/Yen Group on Thursday (23), with London and Singapore also unchanged in second and third place, respectively.

The US city had taken over the top spot from London in September 2018, two years after the UK voted to exit the European Union.

Despite predictions that Brexit could have a severe impact on London’s ranking, it has held onto its second place position since then.

“New York retains a significant first position, and five other US centres are in the top 10,” Z/Yen chairman Michael Mainelli said in a statement.

Finance industry officials worried about London’s global reputation as a financial centre after the Bank of England had to step in last September to buy government bonds to stop a rout in prices.

Markets had been unnerved by a government announcement of unfunded tax cuts.

“London has maintained its position, showing its strengths in finance, despite Brexit and other politically induced uncertainties,” Mainelli said.

The twice-yearly survey rates 120 financial centres combining 61,449 assessments from 10,252 financial professionals with quantitative data.

New York retains its leading position in the Fintech ranking, followed by San Francisco, with London moving up one place to third, while Shenzhen rose three places to fourth, Z/Yen said.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Ajay Banga in India to meet Modi
HEADLINE STORY
Bank of England expects inflation to cool faster, hikes interest rates again
UK
Just Eat to axe 1,700 jobs to cut costs
UK
Google starts public release of chatbot Bard to take on ChatGPT
INTERNATIONAL
India’s CBI asks Interpol to restore Red Notice against Mehul Choksi
UK
OneWeb one step away from completing constellation of 600 satellites in space
INDIA
Jammu and Kashmir gets first foreign investment from Emaar Group
Business
11 things to know if you are starting a new business
INTERNATIONAL
Women representation increases in finance firms to 35 per cent: Survey
UK
Rolls-Royce to develop ‘Moon nuclear reactors’ with UK funding
EUROPE
Lockheed Martin sells UK subsidiary to Norway firm
INDIA
Flour millers in India want ban on wheat exports
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW